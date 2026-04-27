UAE Seeks $3.5 Billion From Pakistan Over Iran War Role

The United Arab Emirates reportedly asked Pakistan to repay $3.5 billion in loans due to its involvement in trying to mediate an end to the war in Iran.

The demand, described as a "shock request" by the Financial Times, came as Islamabad was already struggling with tight finances and relying on a $7 billion International Monetary Fund bailout program.

Pakistan ultimately repaid roughly $3.45 billion, a move that risked draining nearly a fifth of its foreign exchange reserves, which hovered around $16 billion, according to multiple reports.

While Pakistan's government publicly insisted the repayment was merely a "routine financial transaction," analysts and regional observers say the timing tells a different story.

Abu Dhabi's decision appears tied to frustration over Pakistan's attempt to play a neutral, mediating role in the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran — an approach the UAE reportedly viewed as unacceptable.

"There's no neutrality in this," said Neil Quilliam of Chatham House, noting the UAE sees the conflict in stark terms, with little room for middle-ground diplomacy, Financial Times reported.

From the UAE's perspective, mediation can look like a lack of loyalty.

The Times of India reported that the repayment underscores how geopolitics and financial dependence are increasingly intertwined for Pakistan.

The funds in question were originally extended in 2019 and routinely rolled over, making the sudden demand for repayment particularly disruptive.

The move also threatened to complicate Pakistan's IMF commitments, which require the country to boost reserves above $18 billion.

Analysts warn that without replacement inflows, the repayment could pressure the Pakistani rupee (currency) and deepen economic instability.

Behind the scenes, broader Gulf tensions may also be at play.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE have cooled over disputes such as the Yemen conflict.

Pakistan's growing alignment with Riyadh — including a mutual defense pact signed last year — reportedly has added friction with the UAE.

Saudi Arabia quickly stepped in to stabilize Pakistan's finances, depositing $3 billion and extending a separate $5 billion facility.

While that assistance helped Islamabad meet immediate obligations, it also highlights a shifting dependency, one that some experts say could prove risky if Saudi Arabia faces its own fiscal constraints.

Adding to the pressure, The South China Morning Post reported that public sentiment in the UAE turned sharply against Pakistan during the Iran conflict.

Social media criticism questioned Islamabad's loyalty, with users asking, "Where do you stand?"

Such reactions are widely believed to reflect broader official discontent.

Despite the strain, both sides have sought to downplay any lasting rift.

Pakistan maintains there is "no gap" in relations, while UAE commentators have suggested tensions may ease over time.

Still, the episode highlights a sobering reality for Pakistan: Its economic survival remains closely tied to foreign benefactors, leaving it vulnerable to geopolitical pressure at moments of crisis.