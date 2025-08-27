Jewish Group Files Complaint With Mass. AG Over Teachers Union

The Zionist Organization of America has submitted a 26-page complaint to Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, accusing the Massachusetts Teachers Association of fostering a hostile, discriminatory environment against Jewish members in violation of their civil rights, the organization announced Tuesday.

"Since the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023, the MTA has strayed from its mission by engaging in and fueling antisemitism," said Morton Klein, the organization's national president.

"Instead of dedicating itself to improving educators' workplace conditions and quality of life, the union has been so fixated on attacking Israel and denying the Jewish people's connection to their ancestral homeland that many of its Jewish dues-paying members feel unwelcome and even unsafe in the teachers union, known as the MTA.

"For almost two years, the MTA has been fueling such hatred of Israel and Jews that some Jewish educators have left the union, and others are considering leaving."

Supported by Jewish educators in the union who say their own attempts to resolve these issues have repeatedly failed, the filing asks Campbell to investigate the union's alleged antisemitic and anti-Israel conduct since the Hamas attack on Israel nearly two years ago and to pursue a civil action against the MTA to protect and restore Jewish members' civil rights.

The tension between Jewish leaders and the state's teachers union has been building for some time. In February, members of the Special Legislative Committee on Combatting Antisemitism questioned MTA President Max Page over union-distributed material that many viewed as antisemitic.

Among the items were an image of a dollar bill folded in the shape of a Star of David, a poster labeling former President Joe Biden a serial killer, another that read "Zionists [Expletive] Off," and a children's book about a Palestinian girl.

"The notion that our union is trying to indoctrinate our young people is simply not true," Page said at the time. "It has unfortunately led to death threats on me and my staff and other attacks on our union."