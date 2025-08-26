WATCH TV LIVE

House Committee Targets UCLA, UC San Francisco Over Antisemitism

By    |   Tuesday, 26 August 2025 11:52 AM EDT

A House committee has widened its investigation into the University of California, now probing the medical schools at UCLA and UC San Francisco over allegations of antisemitism, the Los Angeles Times reports.

House Education and Workforce Committee Chair Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., this week sent letters to both schools setting a two-week deadline to submit several years' worth of internal documents to the panel, which is investigating complaints about antisemitism and the schools' response to those allegations. This includes emails from members of the administrations "referring or relating to antisemitism or the terms Jewish, Israel, Israeli, Palestine, or Palestinian."

One person cited in Walberg's letter as having complained about antisemitism, assistant clinical professor of psychiatry Kira Stein, said in a statement on Monday, "Federal lawmakers, in their letter released today, echoed what many of us have experienced firsthand: Antisemitism at UCLA is common, corrosive, and continues to be met with silence and inaction from the university administration and local leaders."

A spokesperson for UCLA said in a statement on Monday that "Antisemitism has no place at UCLA's medical school. Protecting the civil rights of our Jewish community members remains a top priority."

A spokesperson for UC San Francisco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The statement continued, "We are committed to fair processes in all our educational programs and activities, consistent with federal and state antidiscrimination laws and continue to take specific steps to foster an environment free of antisemitism and other forms of discrimination and harassment."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 26 August 2025 11:52 AM
