Anti-Vax Sign Appearing to Threaten Violence Sparks Outrage

A controversial sign spotted in Tennessee that appears to threaten gun violence on those attempting to enforce a vaccine mandate has sparked outrage.

Local news outlet The Tennessee Holler first revealed the anti-vaccination message, which flashes on a digital display reportedly located outside the Lewis Country Store on Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville.

The first image that appears on the sign is of a hand holding a vaccine and the caption: "Force a shot on us?"

The next frame shows a gun pointed directly at the viewer: "We force a shot on you!"

The final image is a black screen with yellow writing that reads, "The final COVID variant Communism."

The video was uploaded on Twitter Tuesday and as of Wednesday morning had garnered over 1,479 retweets, 2700 likes and hundreds of comments. While some Twitter users left scathing remarks, others brought up the store's history. One Twitter user claimed that the owner's father had died of COVID last year.

Another noted that the sign had since been removed but it was not the first controversial stunt the store had reportedly pulled.

"This place is full of triggering stuff including a 10 foot tall gun," the Twitter user wrote. "Their front door states that if you attempt to interfere with their livelihood, they will take whatever means necessary."

Other critics took to the store's Yelp page to air their views.

"Proudly threatening violence over public safety measures," one person wrote. "Do you really want to eat here knowing they have such disregard for other's health? I sure don't."

"Maybe not a good idea to threaten customers or anyone in general if you're trying to run a business," another person wrote. "Hope everyone stays far away from this "establishment". If COVID doesn't kill you then I'm sure the owner will."

In 2016, Lewis Country Store lost its branding from the gas station Shell after endorsing former President Donald Trump in another controversial ad. According to Nashville Scene, a sign outside the store read: "Trump Just Said It. Bill Clinton Did It! The Only P*$$y Trump Ever Grabbed Was Paul Ryan! #TrumpThatB*tch."

In a statement to the outlet, Shell spokesperson Natalie Mazey explained that their company did not work with independent wholesalers that repeatedly violated its branding agreements.

"Continued violations could result in additional actions taken, including potential de-branding of the site," she said. "We can confirm that Lewis Country Store, located at Old Hickory Boulevard and Ashland City Highway in Northwest Davidson County, is no longer part of the Shell-branded network."

