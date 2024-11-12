Conn. Teacher Suspended, Threatened to Kill Trump Voters

A Connecticut teacher has been suspended after posting a profanity-laced rant in which she threatened to kill supporters of President-elect Donald Trump, The Express Tribune first reported on Tuesday.

Annie Dunleavy, 30, a special education teacher at Chapman School in Cheshire, Connecticut, let her feelings about the election be known when she uploaded her contempt for Trump voters, promising to make them "gone forever." The post has been viewed over 6 million times since last week.

"If poor people and gay people and all the people that I care about aren't going to be safe in America, neither the f--- are you guys," she said pointing at the camera. "Just because you won, don't think we don't remember who the f--- you voted for. You're not in the clear. Just please, please don't test your gangster on me. Because you will end up on a stretcher. Gone forever."

"So serious. No one f------ talk to me unless you want to swing. If you want to fight. Text me, call me, whatever," Dunleavy added with increased rage.

Cheshire Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Solan said he was aware of the video and that Dunleavy has been suspended pending an investigation. "The Cheshire Public Schools is reviewing this situation as a personnel matter and as such we are following all applicable laws," Solan wrote in an official statement.

"That being said, it is immediately clear that it will be impossible to conduct business as usual for our students and staff without temporarily removing the teacher from the building, so we have done so until the outcome of the investigation," he added.

Sloan said that the school has been contacted from people outside the community and although no direct threats have been made, a cautionary police presence has been put in place. "Again, I would encourage civil conversation and ask that everyone, particularly adults, work to try and bring down the temperature for the benefit of all Americans, but especially our students."