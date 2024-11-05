After Voting, Trump Says This Is Final Campaign

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump cast his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday in what he said was his final campaign.

Trump voted at Mandel Recreation Center, roughly 4 miles from his Mar-a-Lago residence, and spoke with reporters for more than 10 minutes afterward, with first lady Melania Trump at his side.

He was asked if this is his final presidential campaign regardless of the election result.

“Yeah, I would think so,” he said.

Asked about his chances, Trump said, “I’m hearing we’re doing very well.”

"It seems that the conservatives are voting very powerfully," he told reporters. "It looks like Republicans have shown up in force."

"I ran a great campaign. I think it was maybe the best of the three,” Trump said later.

The former president is hosting an election party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center but said he would spend most of Tuesday evening at Mar-a-Lago, then head to the convention center sometime after 10 p.m. He said he would also visit his office at West Palm Beach to say hello to the workers there.

He also addressed whether he would concede the election should Vice President Kamala Harris be declared the winner.

“If I lose an election, if it’s a fair election, I’m going to be the first one to acknowledge it, and I think it’s — well, so far, I think it’s been fair,” adding both Republicans and Democrats are "lawyered up" with thousands of attorneys.

He also took a question about potential violence from his supporters.

“I don’t have to tell them that there will be no violence. Of course there will be no violence. My supporters are not violent people,” Trump said. “I certainly don’t want any violence. These are great people … who believe in no violence.”