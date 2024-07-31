Prominent Biden Adviser Anita Dunn Leaving White House

Anita Dunn, a longtime adviser to President Joe Biden, announced she is leaving the administration.

Dunn will be an adviser to Future Forward, a super PAC that has committed $300 million to supporting Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign for president.

"I am grateful to President Biden and Vice President Harris for their leadership and giving me the opportunity to be part of what they have accomplished for the American people," Dunn said in a statement.

The Washington Post reported Dunn's departure had long been a possibility.

Dunn was Biden's interim campaign manager during his 2020 presidential run and joined his administration, working with Harris' staff, leaving after the first year. She also worked for former President Barack Obama on his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns.

She later rejoined to assist with communications after divesting from her consulting firm SKDK. Her husband, Bob Bauer, serves as Biden's personal attorney.

In 2022, Dunn worked with the Center for American Progress to adopt a communication strategy for Democrats ahead of the midterms, the Post reported.

Biden praised her in a statement.

"She's tough and tested and her experience and intellect have helped us deliver historic results for the American people," Biden said. "I deeply value her counsel and friendship and I will continue to rely on her partnership and insights as we finish the job over the next six months."

Dunn will focus on super PAC efforts that can coordinate with Harris' campaign, making her unable to consult on independent ad placement or message strategy, say people familiar with the arrangement, the Post reported.

Dunn is the first Biden staffer to depart since the president decided not to seek re-election. After Biden dropped out, Dunn told staffers the focus was now on defending and protecting Harris, Politico reported.