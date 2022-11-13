Biden Adviser Anita Dunn: 'Congress Needs to Codify Roe V. Wade'

A senior adviser to President Biden, Anita Dunn, said on Sunday that the president believes codifying Roe v. Wade is a top priority for the administration.

On CBS's "Face The Nation," moderator Margaret Brennan noted Pennsylvania voters rated abortion as one of their main concerns coming into the midterm elections.

"But if Republicans take the House, what is it that the president can actually do there?" asked Brennan.

"So the president has been very clear. He believes Congress needs to codify Roe v. Wade so that it is the national law of the land. And we do not have states that have, in effect, prohibited abortion totally," Dunn replied. "And at this point, there are a significant number of states that have ... everything short of outright prohibition on abortion.

"So the president's been very clear what Congress needs to do. And he has said if Democrats control the House and Senate, that he will send a bill to codify this nationally."

Dunn told Brennan that the Biden administration would do whatever it could to ensure abortion rights to those who desire the procedure.

"He will continue to work, as our administration has since this ruling came down, to make sure that the travel of women who want to go to states where abortion is legal is not impeded, that people are able to get reproductive health care, that women who have other medical issues aren't denied care, which is happening," said Dunn.

The senior adviser's comments came after a lukewarm midterm for Republicans. Democrats retained control of the Senate, while the House remains uncertain.

On Tuesday, voters in Michigan, California and Vermont approved measures enshrining abortion rights into their state's constitutions, while two traditionally red states, Montana and Kentucky, rejected efforts to restrict abortion.

An estimated 1 million abortions occur in the U.S., with the District of Columbia representing over half of abortions, followed by New York and New Jersey. Most abortions occur because of economic reasoning, according to the Guttmacher Institute.