Christian Singer Amy Grant Hospitalized After Biking Accident

Christian singer Amy Grant was hospitalized Wednesday after a biking accident in Nashville, Tennessee, but is in stable condition, reports People.

Grant, 61, stayed in Vanderbilt Hospital overnight as a precaution, her spokesperson told the news outlet. She was treated for cuts and abrasions after she fell off her bike. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

A spokesperson said Grant will stay Thursday night for observation and treatment.

The accident comes two years after Grant underwent open-heart surgery to fix a birth defect. In 2020, she was diagnosed with a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return and underwent surgery in June.

"I think women tend to put their health on the back burner," the Christian pop singer told "Good Morning America" last year. "It's more like, Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse. All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, Oh, I got nothing on the radar, just get somebody else to check it out."