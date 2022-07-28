Shawn Mendes Cancels Tour Due to Mental Health Struggles

Shawn Mendes has canceled the rest of his world tour in order to focus on his mental health, which has been affected by extensive touring.

The Grammy nominee, who was previously forced to halt his tour in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced the news in a statement on Instagram, saying that he "was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away." He had played seven of the 87 shows scheduled across the U.S. and Europe through 2023.

"After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.

"It breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal."

Mendes added that he hoped to reschedule the shows in the future and thanked fans for their support. He assured them that this did not mean he would stop making music.

Mendes had already performed in Sacramento, California, as well as cities around Canada but earlier this month he told fans in a now-deleted Instagram post that he was taking some time off, citing mental health concerns.

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," Mendes wrote, according to CNN. "After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point."

Mendes explained that he had spoken with his team as well as health professionals and decided he needed to "take some time to heal" and take care of himself and his mental health.