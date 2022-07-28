×
Tags: sydney sweeney | euphoria | pay

'Euphoria' Star Sweeney: 'They Don't Pay Actors Like They Used To'

sydney sweeney attends an awards show
Sydney Sweeney (Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

By    |   Thursday, 28 July 2022 12:42 PM EDT

"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney said she doesn't earn enough for her to take a break from work.

Sweeney, 24, also known for her roles in "White Lotus" and "Everything Sucks!" made the confession during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help," she said.

While Sweeney is not completely broke, thanks to campaign deals, she said she does not profit as much from her job as many would think. 

"They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals," she said. "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager.

"I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage. If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in LA. I take deals because I have to."

Sweeney's comments come after the salaries of several top stars were revealed in recent days. Last week, it emerged that Kevin Costner is earning a reported $1.3 million per episode for his portrayal of John Dutton in Taylor Sheridan’s "Yellowstone." 

This means that, with season 5 of the hit show set to be split into two parts across 14 episodes, Costner will be making nearly $20 million.

Costner is not the only actor in one of Sheridan's shows to earn such a hefty paycheck. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, who star in the upcoming spin-off series "1923," are earning an estimated $1 million per episode, while "Tulsa King" lead Sylvester Stallone receives a similar payday.

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa will earn $15 million when he reprises his role as the titular superhero for the sequel to the DC Comics film, according to Variety.

Joaquin Phoenix, who famously played the infamous Joker character in 2019's "Joker," is asking for $20 million should Warner Bros want him to star in a sequel.

 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire

344
Thursday, 28 July 2022 12:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

