All NFL Games Will Stream for Overseas Service Members

Members of the military and their families stationed overseas will be able to watch every game of the 2024 National Football League season, the Pentagon announced Tuesday. The Defense Media Activity and the American Forces Network said that with the "generous support" of the NFL Network, it will carry all 272 games, plus playoffs and Super Bowl, for its overseas military audience via its free video-on-demand app, AFN Now. AFN says coverage will combine live-streamed and previously recorded games, as well as highlights, replays, and exclusive NFL content.

Jim Alexander, director of AFN Broadcast Center said, "The NFL's continued partnership and support of U.S. military audiences overseas has been tremendous." He added, "The game access the NFL has provided U.S. service members and their families this year is beyond measure and so appreciated by our military forces serving overseas."

Kim Antos, AFN's head of digital platforms, said in a statement, "This is our second full season covering the NFL on AFN Now and die-hard military football fans are going to be thrilled.

"This year's coverage on AFN Now includes access to the NFL Network's own content, archived games, highlights and analysis, all available anytime."

The 2024 season begins Sept. 5 when the Baltimore Ravens square off against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.