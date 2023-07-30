×
Tags: Alina habba | trump | mar-a-lago | jack smith

Habba on New Charges: Trump 'Most Ethical American' I Know

By    |   Sunday, 30 July 2023 01:11 PM EDT

Alina Habba, one of former President Donald Trump's attorneys, Sunday rejected new charges accusing him, an aide, and a maintenance official at his Mar-a-Lago estate of a plan to delete surveillance footage being sought by investigators in his documents case, saying that "he would never act like that."

Trump, Habba told "Fox News Sunday," is the "most ethical American" she knows and that when the court proceedings unwind, the public will see that his team has complied with the evidence demands made by the Department of Justice.  

"When he has his turn in court and when we get to file our papers, you will see that every single video, every single surveillance tape that was requested, was turned over," she said. "If President Trump didn’t want something turned over, I assure you, that is something that could have been done, but he never would act like that."

The superseding indictment, returned by a grand jury in the southern district of Florida, adds one defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, who is reportedly the head of maintenance at Mar-a-Lago, and four charges that had been filed to the indictment already in place against Trump and aide Walt Nauta. 

The new charges involve the handling of surveillance footage and Trump's possession of a document he was heard discussing in an audio. 

According to the indictment, De Oliveira allegedly told another employee at the resort that "the boss" wanted a server containing Mar-a-Lago security footage to be deleted. 

"The new superseding indictment that came out, which they tried to get another headline for President Trump, was facts that said that President Trump did what? What was the obstruction of justice, because no tapes were deleted," Habba insisted Sunday.

"He turned them over, he cooperated as he always does," she added. "But they would like the American public to believe in these bogus indictments that there are some facts that say that President Trump was obstructing justice."

