Trump: 'Never Told Anyone to Delete' Security Tapes

After being handed a superseding indictment Thursday night by special counsel Jack Smith, former President Donald Trump has denied that he sought to have security footage at his private residence destroyed.

"Mar-a-Lago security tapes were not deleted," Trump wrote Sunday morning on Truth Social. "They were voluntarily handed over to the thugs, headed up by deranged Jack Smith.

"We did not even go to court to stop them from getting these tapes. I never told anybody to delete them. Prosecutorial fiction & misconduct! Election interference!"

Continuing his campaign mantra that President Joe Biden is seeking to investigate, prosecute, and "persecute" his political opposition, Trump said weaponizing justice on a "fake crime" is really intended to try to catch him on "obstruction."

"Same as the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX," Trump added in another post. "They knowingly accuse you of a fake crime, a crime that they actually make up, you fight these false charges hard, and they try and get you on 'obstruction.'

"We are dealing with sick and evil people!"

Trump made a number of vows in his Erie, Pennsylvania, Make America Great Again rally speech Saturday night, which aired live on Newsmax, including primary challenges for Republicans who refuse to bring the Biden operatives, Democrats, and anti-Trump forces to account and an independent special counsel to investigation allegations of wrongdoing by the "Biden crime family."

Unlike the Trump administration that brought special counsel Robert Mueller forward to investigate Democrats' political claims of Russian election interference on behalf of the Trump campaign, Biden has refused to appoint a special counsel to look into Republicans' allegations of a global Biden bribery and influence peddling scheme.

While doing so now would merely slow walk accountability from before the 2024 presidential election, pushing it off for years, House Republicans under Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., are now weighing bringing the levers of authority under an impeachment inquiry to bear on Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Notably, Trump was the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice by a Democrat-led House and both times the allegations were based on efforts to investigate alleged Biden and Democrat schemes: pausing Ukraine aid to investigate a Biden bribery through Hunter Biden's ties to Ukraine energy company Burisma and contesting the 2020 presidential election of Biden and House Democrats' allegation of "incitement of insurrection" at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Both of the Democrats' impeachment trials failed to convict in the Republican-held Senate.

