More Than 300 Iranian Ships Have Passed Through Strait

More than three times as many Iranian-linked ships as those with no connections to the regime have reportedly transited the Strait of Hormuz during the war with the United States and Israel.

New shipping data cited by The New York Times highlight Iran's continued grip on the strategic waterway, even as U.S. and Israeli forces intensify military pressure on the regime.

According to tracking analysis from Lloyd's List Intelligence, 308 vessels tied to Iran transited the strait between early March and late April, compared with 90 ships with no apparent links to Tehran — indicating how the regime has maintained influence over global shipping routes despite sanctions and a U.S.-led blockade.

The Strait of Hormuz, which typically carries about one-fifth of the world's oil supply, has become a focal point of the conflict.

Traffic has plummeted sharply, dropping from roughly 130 ships a day before the war to single digits in recent weeks, disrupting energy markets and driving up fuel costs worldwide, the Times reported.

Analysts say Iran is leveraging its geographic advantage to exert pressure on the global economy and strengthen its negotiating position.

"They are reminding us that their threats to attack ships are genuine, and that's enough to suppress traffic through the strait," said Rosemary Kelanic, a director at Defense Priorities, a research organization focused on foreign affairs, the Times reported.

Recent incidents have reinforced those concerns.

Iranian forces reportedly attacked cargo vessels attempting to pass through the strait, prompting dozens of ships to turn back after briefly moving toward the channel when it appeared conditions might stabilize.

"There is no freedom of navigation," said Michelle Wiese Bockmann, an analyst at Windward, a maritime analysis firm, the Times reported.

Wiese Bockmann added that even ships without ties to Iran often must seek permission from Tehran and follow routes closer to Iranian waters.

Adding to the tension, Iran has begun collecting tolls from vessels allowed to pass, according to CBS News, signaling an attempt to monetize control of the chokepoint while defying Western sanctions.

Iranian officials have suggested fees vary based on cargo and risk levels, with revenue already flowing into state accounts.

The U.S. has responded by imposing a naval blockade and targeting thousands of sites tied to Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure.

U.S. Central Command says it has intercepted multiple Iranian vessels and is maintaining a presence in the region, including attack helicopters aimed at deterring further escalation.

Still, experts caution that Iran's ability to disrupt shipping traffic, even intermittently, gives it a powerful lever in any future negotiations.

A lack of a sustained U.S. naval escort presence in the strait has also raised questions about how quickly normal shipping operations can resume.

With global oil supplies already reduced by an estimated 10%, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains a high-stakes flashpoint.