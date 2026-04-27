Air Force, Space Force Surpass Recruiting Goals

The war with Iran has not reduced enthusiasm among young Americans to join the Air Force and Space Force, according to the general overseeing recruitment for both branches.

If anything, it's inspiring men and women to put on the uniform.

Rather than slowing down, enlistments are outpacing expectations.

Brig. Gen. Jeff Nelson, head of the Air Force Recruiting Service, told Stars and Stripes on Friday while visiting U.S. military installations in western Tokyo that both services have already hit — and surpassed — their recruiting goals with several months remaining in the fiscal year.

The general also leads the Air Force Accessions Center, which supervises programs including ROTC, officer training, and enlisted intake. That command includes more than 6,000 personnel responsible for bringing new recruits into the force and preparing them for service.

Recent data reflects the surge. About 32,000 people have joined the two services the past seven months.

Since the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1, about 25,000 recruits have begun basic training at Joint Base San Antonio, with projections calling for 7,000 others to arrive before year's end, according to an April 16 news release.

The strong showing marks a clear turnaround from 2023, when the Air Force fell short of its recruitment goal for the first time in more than two decades, missing its target by roughly 2,700 enlistees.

The Space Force, however, has consistently met its benchmarks since it was established in 2019.

Nelson attributed the rebound in part to the work of recruiters nationwide, along with updated enlistment standards introduced in 2023. Those changes increased allowable body fat limits to 26% for men and 36% for women, widening the pool of eligible applicants.

According to Nelson, only a small fraction of recruits accepted under the revised standards have experienced difficulties during training.

His trip to Japan reportedly included stops at Yokota Air Base and Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, where he met with recruiters. The Kadena office also assists with outreach efforts in South Korea, he noted.

Nelson said Americans living abroad — even those outside military communities — are also playing a role in boosting enlistment.

He added that the Space Force continues to draw strong interest, particularly from applicants with backgrounds in technical fields such as cyber operations and intelligence.