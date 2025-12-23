U.S. Military Recruiting Reaches 15-Year High

U.S. military recruiting reached its highest level in more than 15 years during fiscal year 2025, with all active-duty service branches meeting or exceeding their accession goals.

War Department spokesman Sean Parnell said the services achieved their strongest recruiting performance since 2009, with gains accelerating after November 2024.

All five active-duty branches met their targets. The Army exceeded its goal of 61,000 recruits by bringing in 62,050, while the Navy surpassed its target by more than 3,400 recruits.

The Air Force, Space Force, and Marine Corps also met or slightly exceeded their goals, with the five services averaging a collective completion rate of 103%.

Most reserve components also met their recruiting missions, with the exception of the Army Reserve, which still reached 75% of its target.

Anthony J. Tata, undersecretary of war for personnel and readiness, said department leadership played a key role in the improved recruiting performance, citing focus from President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on readiness and force strength.

Parnell said recruiting data showed a noticeable increase following the 2024 election and Hegseth's confirmation.

Department leaders also pointed to operational changes that supported the gains, including improvements in applicant preparation and faster medical screening.

One pilot program reduced processing times at Military Entrance Processing Stations from as long as 10 days to one day or less.

Looking ahead, the department said recruiting for fiscal year 2026 is off to a strong start, with nearly 40% of delayed entry program targets already met.

The strong results follow signs earlier this year that recruiting shortfalls were beginning to ease after several difficult years.

In June, War Department leadership said the services were on track to meet or exceed recruiting targets after facing what lawmakers had described as the most serious manning challenge for the all-volunteer force in decades.

Just two years earlier, the Army reported a 15,000-soldier shortfall, its largest gap since the draft ended in 1973, driven by pandemic-related disruptions, declining youth interest, and competition from the private labor market.

Hegseth credited the early rebound to leadership focus and programs such as the Army's Future Soldier Preparatory Course, which helps potential recruits qualify for service.

To sustain momentum, Hegseth established a Recruitment Task Force in June, co-chaired by Parnell and senior personnel officials, to identify barriers to recruiting and recommend policy and administrative changes.

The task force is focused on reducing waiver backlogs, improving outreach to young Americans, and giving recruiters faster tools while maintaining standards.

Surveys have shown only a small percentage of youth express interest in military service, a challenge leaders say must be addressed through community engagement and clearer messaging about service opportunities.

Congress has approved multiple pay raises in recent years, and career transition programs have expanded opportunities for service members entering the civilian workforce.