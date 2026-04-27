Texas Cities Revise ICE Policies After Gov. Abbott's Threat

Three large Texas cities have revised policies governing cooperation with federal immigration authorities after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to cut state funding over the matter.

The Texas Tribune reported that Austin, Dallas, and Houston each faced potential losses tied to law enforcement grant funding if they did not change policies that limited cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Austin updated its police guidance after the governor's office warned that about $2.5 million in grants was at risk.

The revised policy directs officers who encounter administrative warrants to contact ICE "when operationally feasible" to confirm validity and determine how long agents would need to respond.

Officers are instructed not to take "an unreasonable amount of time assisting in these matters," with a supervisor determining what is reasonable based on available resources and public safety concerns.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said the changes are focused on maintaining public safety.

"My focus — and the focus of every Austin Police officer — remains on public safety and community policing," Davis said in a statement.

The governor's office lifted the funding hold after the changes, with spokesperson Andrew Mahaleris saying the state "expects full contract compliance moving forward."

"Governor Abbott has been clear: cities in Texas must fully comply with state law and cooperate with federal immigration authorities to keep dangerous criminals off our streets," Mahaleris said in a statement.

Dallas, which stood to lose $32 million, also revised its policy, removing language that previously barred officers from prolonging a detention to investigate immigration status or hold individuals for federal agents.

The updated guidance allows officers to ask about immigration status during lawful detentions and to assist federal authorities when "reasonable or necessary," while maintaining that officers will not initiate contact solely to determine status.

"As Mayor of Dallas, public safety is my highest priority, and I agree with Governor Abbott that federal immigration enforcement plays a role in keeping our city safe," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said in a statement.

Houston made similar changes after facing the largest potential loss, with more than $110 million in grants at risk.

The policy shifts follow warnings from Abbott's office that about $200 million in funding across the three cities could be withdrawn over policies that the state said limited cooperation with immigration enforcement.

"Cities in Texas are expected to make the streets safer, not more deadly," Mahaleris said in an earlier statement.

Local leaders had pushed back on the threat, with Austin Mayor Kirk Watson arguing the city's policy was consistent with state law and focused on public safety responsibilities.

"The City of Austin has made great progress on public safety — but our APD officers do not have the capacity — and should not be asked — to do the jobs of other entities," Watson said in a public statement.