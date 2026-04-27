Newsom Blindsided as Brin Said Goodbye Over Tax

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was reportedly caught off guard during a private holiday gathering at the end of 2025 when Google co-founder Sergey Brin told him he planned to leave the state over a billionaire tax proposal.

The exchange occurred at an exclusive Christmas party north of San Francisco hosted by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Chris Larsen, where Brin, one of the world's richest individuals, raised concerns about a proposed 5% tax on billionaires, according to Bloomberg.

Brin, whose fortune is estimated at $260 billion, allegedly pointed to the tax proposal as a key factor behind his decision to relocate, surprising Newsom during the event, where sources said the governor was already "cold and hungry."

Newsom later experienced a "lingering cold" he believed he picked up at the gathering, according to the report, though the governor declined to comment publicly on the interaction.

The proposal at the center of the dispute, backed by the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, would impose a one-time 5% tax on individuals with net worth exceeding $1 billion, with revenue directed toward healthcare, education, and food assistance programs.

Supporters argue the measure is necessary to stabilize California's healthcare system and offset funding pressures, while critics, including Newsom, warn it could drive wealthy residents and investment out of the state.

The initiative has gained significant traction, with organizers announcing they collected more than 1.5 million signatures, well above the threshold required to qualify for the November ballot, though final certification is still pending.

Opposition from Silicon Valley has been swift and well funded, with Brin among those backing efforts to defeat the measure, reportedly contributing tens of millions of dollars to campaigns aimed at blocking it.

The debate reflects broader concerns about economic fallout, as analysts and policymakers warn that taxing accumulated wealth rather than income could accelerate an exodus of high-net-worth individuals and reduce long-term state revenue.

Evidence of that trend has already emerged, with several prominent figures, including Brin and fellow Google co-founder Larry Page, moving assets or residency out of California ahead of potential tax changes.

Brin has a lakeside mansion in Nevada, so goodbye California.

Critics say such departures could undermine California's tax base, which relies heavily on top earners, while supporters counter that the ultra-wealthy should contribute more to sustain essential public services.

The fight has become one of the most contentious policy battles in the state, drawing national attention and exposing divisions within the Democratic Party, as some liberal leaders back the measure while Newsom and other officials oppose it.

With billions of dollars in potential revenue and significant economic implications at stake, the outcome of the proposed tax could reshape California's fiscal landscape and influence similar efforts across the country.