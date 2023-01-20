Report: Rep. Clyde Revives Bill to Defund Biden's Abortion Orders

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., and nearly 90 other House Republicans reportedly are rallying behind legislation that would block and defund President Joe Biden's executive orders on abortion.

Breitbart News reported that Clyde reintroduced the Protect The UNBORN Act to Congress — with "unborn" standing for "Undo the Negligent Biden Orders Right Now."

The timing of Clyde's proposal syncs up with the 50th annual March For Life taking place in Washington, D.C. — marking the first major event for the movement since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June by a 5-4 vote.

Clyde's bill also has a greater chance at passing in the House, now that Republicans control the chamber.

"As tens of thousands of proud pro-life Americans attend the March for Life in our nation's capital today, I'm proud to stand for the sanctity of life by reintroducing legislation to block and defund President Biden's pro-abortion executive orders," Clyde told Breitbart News in a written statement.

Clyde continued: "At every turn, the Biden administration has advanced the evils of abortion — subverting the will of the American people, circumventing the Constitution, and undermining the integrity of our nation's highest court. Congress must take action to protect the precious unborn and prevent taxpayer dollars from funding the left's abhorrent abortion agenda."

According to Breitbart, prominent conservative and/or pro-life groups, such as Heritage Action, Family Research Council, and Catholic Vote, support Clyde's legislation, which seeks to defund and block the numerous executive orders signed by President Biden after abortion was no longer legal in every corner of America.

At Friday's rally in Washington, D.C., Jeanne Mancini, the president of the March for Life Defense and Education Fund, told the audience: "The world changed when on June 24 the SCOTUS issued the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision allowing the people, through their elected officials at the state and federal level, to impact pro-life law. So many pro-life giants paved the way for this momentous victory. ... While this year marks our most significant victory, the human rights abuse of abortion is far from over, sadly."

Mancini added, "This year in the U.S., we expect well over 700,000 abortions. And so, we continue to march until the human rights abuse of abortion is a thing of the past, until the tragedy of abortion becomes unthinkable."

In a Thursday night appearance on "Spicer & Co." with host Lyndsay Keith, the Rev. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse, discussed the need for more lawmakers who are pro-life advocates.

"We have to be vigilant in encouraging lawmakers to stand for [the right to] life. We must also try to defend lawmakers who want to support life ... get elected," Graham told Newsmax.

Graham added: "I hope that in this next election cycle there will be many Christians who will run for office ... We need Christians in Washington and every state capital. We need them on the school boards. We need them everywhere."