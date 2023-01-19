Rev. Graham to Newsmax: Congress Needs More 'Vigilant' Pro-life Advocates

This weekend will commemorate the 50th annual March For Life walk in the nation's capital.

And as the Rev. Franklin Graham noted, it also marks the first March For Life event since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal throughout the United States from 1973-2022.

But there's still more work to be done, Graham said, in terms of preaching the merits of preserving life during times of personal introspection.

"First of all, we have to be vigilant," Graham told Newsmax on Thursday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with host Lyndsay Keith.

"The left has wanted to change [abortion] laws at the state level, and here at the Capitol. We have to be vigilant in encouraging lawmakers to stand for [the right to] life. We must also try to defend lawmakers who want to support life ... get elected," said Graham.

The president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse then added: "I hope that in this next election cycle there will be many Christians who will run for office ... We need Christians in Washington and every state capital. We need them on the school boards. We need them everywhere."

For the upcoming March For Life walk, Graham embraces the notion of having many earnest discussions with others sharing their personal stories, including pregnant women who are on the fence about choosing life, or those who have already followed through with an abortion.

"God gave us life, and we only have one life to live. ... I want every woman out there who has ever had an abortion, I want them to know that God loves them. And God will forgive them, if they're willing to come to Him in repentance," said Graham, the son of the late Rev. Billy Graham.

"We're all sinners. Every last one of us is a sinner ... but we must be willing to come God's way — through Christ," added Graham.

