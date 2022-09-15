Red States Seeing Billboards Promoting Abortion Access in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a campaign on Thursday to promote abortion access in his state via "billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states."

Newsom said on Twitter that he "just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care — no matter where they live. To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health."

The billboards, which are being paid for by his reelection campaign, will launch in Indiana, Texas, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Oklahoma. They will promote the website Abortion.ca.gov and display slogans such as "Texas doesn't own your body. You do," "Need an abortion? California is ready to help," and one that quotes the Bible saying, "Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these."

In a statement to local news outlet KCRA, Newsom added: "Here is my message to any woman seeking abortion care in these anti-freedom states: Come to California.

"We will defend your constitutional right to make decisions about your own health. These un-American abortion bans — many of them without exceptions for rape and incest — are literally killing women. The idea that these Republican politicians are seeking to 'protect life' is a total farce.

"They are seeking to restrict and control their constituents, and take away their freedom."