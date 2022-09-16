Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: New Bill Will Defund Biden's Abortion Orders

Rep. Andrew Clyde, who has led 90 House Republicans to present a bill to defund President Joe Biden's executive orders on abortion, told Newsmax on Friday that Biden is "exceeding his authority" by "weighing in with executive orders that are unconstitutional."

"He's disrespecting the Supreme Court's decision to send this back to the states," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He's got to be taken to task for it because you know we in Congress, we in the government, are here to secure the rights of the people and one of those rights is the right to life."

There is also "no situation" in which Biden should be ordering the Veterans Administration to provide abortion services, "in violation of state laws that is disrespecting the states' rights and also, um, it's exceeding his authority," said Clyde.

The GOP lawmakers, led by Clyde, on Thursday introduced the Protect the UNBORN (Undo the Negligent Biden Orders Right Now) Act, which would prohibit the implementation and funding of Biden's executive orders.

The fact that Biden has signed numerous executive orders since taking office shows that Democrats can't "actually legislate," so "they have to try and govern by executive fiat," Clyde said.

"[Biden] thinks he's the king, and he thinks he can make law," said Clyde. "The constitution does not allow the president of the United States to make law. That is Congress' authority. We have three separate branches of government: legislative, executive, and judicial, and he is trying to take legislative authority in the executive branch, and he must be held accountable for that. He cannot do that."

In other news, Clyde discussed the continuing impact of inflation on Americans, and said Biden's Inflation Reduction Act should have been called the "paycheck reduction act."

"It is directly impacting citizens in their pocketbooks," said Clyde. "The last statistics I saw, the average American citizen is going to have to spend an extra $681 a month," or over $8,000 a year.

"That's after-tax money … inflation at 8.3% is five times higher than it was when Joe Biden took office."

