Nets GM: Irving Won't Return Despite Apology

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving, who was suspended Thursday for posting a link to an antisemitic movie, will not be reinstated until he meets with anti-hate groups and Jewish leaders, Nets general manager Sean Marks told USA Today.

Irving initially declined to apologize despite fierce backlash, but late Thursday relented in a post on social media.

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving said in the Instagram post.

Marks said Irving would be suspended without pay for a minimum of five games and "until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct."

"After anything like this you'd always hope there is a change – a change in feelings, a change in attituded, and per his apology last night, that's a step in the right direction," Marks said. "But again, as we've stated, actions speak louder than words. He's had some time and he'll have more time to reflect on this."

Irving initially said there were some things in the film he did not agree with.

"I didn't mean to cause any harm," Irving said after a Nets practice. "I'm not the one that made the documentary."

When asked what points in the film he did not agree with, Irving gave a vague response.

"Some of the criticism of the Jewish faith and the community, for sure," Irving said. "Some points made in there that were unfortunate."

Marks said the team did not consider releasing Irving.

"The organization has made multiple attempts to get with Kyrie and representation and have them clarify his feeling and put out a sense or remorse for this and obviously that didn't happen," Marks said. "He refused to disavow that until his tweet (Thursday) night. This was the best course of action as it stands right now – to suspend him. They're not the values of our organization."