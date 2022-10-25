×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kanyewest | ye | billionaire | adidas | forbes

Kanye West No Longer Billionaire After Adidas Cut Ties

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 25 October 2022 04:05 PM EDT

Adidas has booted the rapper and fashionista extraordinaire formerly known as Kanye West off the billionaire's list. 

After a series of appearances showing questionable behavior and rhetoric — including antisemitic tirades — the German athletic brand severed its relationship with Ye.

"I can say anti-Semitic s**t and Adidas cannot drop me," said Ye on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month. Ye had been working with Adidas since 2013. His Yeezy line was expensive, unique, and broadly well-received.

For weeks Adidas remained silent from the outside pressure until today. 

"Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the company stated in a press release. "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payment to Ye and his companies.

"Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

The $1.5 billion value of the Adidas deal jump-started Ye and his brand; without Adidas, he is worth $400 million. 

Ye always felt he was undervalued by Forbes. After he first made the billionaires’ list, he boldly texted Forbes, "It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count."

For 2022, he sent documents claiming his Adidas partnership alone was worth $4.3 billion. Still, Fobes clocked him at $2 billion overall.

Adidas wasn’t the only company to cut Ye. Gap terminated its Yeezy partnership in September; earlier this month, JP Morgan did too. These companies thought they were avoiding financial repercussions; however, Adidas stock continues to fall, 6.7% as of this morning and 67.1% year-to-date.

According to investment bank Cowen, Yeezy products amount to 4-8% of Adidas’ revenue. 

Ye doesn’t appear to be finished. After getting locked out of Twitter and Instagram, he closed a deal to purchase Parler, the right-wing social media site. His first post on Parler was just five days ago.

Related Stories:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Adidas has booted the rapper and fashionista extraordinaire formerly known as Kayne West off the billionaire's list. After a series of appearances showing questionable behavior and rhetoric — including reported antisemitic tirades — the German athletic brand severed its relationship...
kanyewest, ye, billionaire, adidas, forbes
363
2022-05-25
Tuesday, 25 October 2022 04:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved