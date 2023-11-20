Another Exit: Rep. Cárdenas Won't Seek Reelection

Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., is the latest member of Congress to announce plans to retire.

He is the 10th congressional retiree in November, the most in one month since January 2014, according to Ballotpedia.

"It will be the first time in 28 years that I'm not on the ballot," Cárdenas, 60, told the Los Angeles Times.

"The truth of the matter is I thought I could do this just for a few years. I'm just at the age where I have enough energy and experience to maybe do something [different] and have another chapter of a career where I don't have to go to Washington, D.C., 32 weeks out of the year."

Democrat California State Assemblywoman Luz Rivas is expected to replace Cardenas in the deep-blue 29th District in Los Angeles County. Cardenas endorsed Rivas.

So far this year, 19 Democrats and 10 Republicans have announced their intention to not seek reelection next year, which the Washington Examiner reported is on par with past years.

"It's not the quantity of retirements, it's the quality," former Rep. Steve Israel, D-N.Y., told the Washington Post. "These are people who really understand how to get things done."

Steven Shepard, Politico's senior campaign and elections editor, noted the impact it will have on the 2024 election cycle.

"In most cases, retirements deprive their party of a proven fundraiser and vote-getter," Shepard wrote. "And several recent retirements are injecting fresh uncertainty into the tight battles for control of each chamber in 2024.

"Over the past few weeks, Democrats have lost a three-time winner in ruby-red West Virginia and a handful of swing-district House members who had success in competitive territory."



