Record House Exits Could Hurt GOP's 2024 Chances

A wave of congressional representatives announcing retirements could undermine chances of the GOP keeping control of the House in 2025.

So far 21 Representatives — 10 Republicans and 11 Democrats — have announced they are not seeking re-election in 2024.

This is the largest exodus from the U.S. House during this three-month period since 2011.

It’s still not clear why so many members of Congress just don’t want to hold office.

"We don’t know why yet," Henry Olson of the Center for Ethics and Public Policy, told Newsmax, "It’s the beginning of the normal retirement season and this may just be a coincidental clumping."

Veteran political scientist Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute said "[t]he House is not a pleasant place right now. If you are interested in governing — something that is not even on the radar screen for most Republicans in the body — there is not a lot to commend it."

Ornstein said he expects more retirement announcements.

While many districts with departing House members appear safe for their respective parties, 2018 showed that Republicans lost key seats with retirements.

California Democrat Reps. Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee both relinquished their seats in the Los Angeles and Berkley areas — and both are certain to be succeeded by fellow liberal Democrats.

In Ohio’s 2nd District around Cincinnati, the successor to Republican retiree Brad Wenstrup will surely be another Republican.

But this succession is not universal.

Last week George Santos, R.-N.Y., announced he would not seek a second term from the Third District.

Democrats feel they can recapture the seat which had been in their hands with former Rep. Tom Suozzi.

Republicans are setting their sights on Michigan’s 8th District (Saginaw-Flint) after Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee announced he’s leaving.

"It certainly has been an unusual time in terms of House members retiring," historian David Pietrusza, author of six books on presidential election years, told us.

"Usually you will see one party on the verge of defeat heading for the door. But this is both parties."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.