No Peace, Love, or Understanding from Minneapolis ICE Haters

The fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Minnesota have put major heat on ICE.

Investigations will discover whether Good, Pretti, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, or Border Patrol officers acted appropriately, poorly, criminally, and how much for each of these individuals.

Meanwhile, those who vent volcanic rage at ICE should save a little lava for the protesters who have terrorized Minneapolis. ICE agents might exhibit the gentility that their critics demand if they did not endure relentless pressure and violence from the left.

ICE agents routinely receive death threats, including one that Sean Hannity aired January 26 on Fox News: "You’re a f*****g fascist pig" one provocateur voice mailed an ICE officer. “You should f****n' kill yourself. I hope your wife dies. I hope your mom and dad die."

Police arrested a woman for possessing and deploying metal-screw-filled devices onto local streets, to flatten ICE’s tires.

Anti-ICE anarchists threw themselves in front of moving ICE vehicles, hoping to trap them inside a local federal parking lot. Of course, those who got hurt blamed ICE for hitting them.

ICE’s enemies, including Renee Good, illegally used their cars to block streets and pin down ICE vehicles, as violent mobs closed in.

Agitators lobbed fireworks that exploded around and in front of ICE agents. As the saying goes: “This is cute, until someone loses an eye.”

Anti-ICE barbarians stormed Cities Church in St. Paul on Jan. 18.

They disrupted worship and screamed slogans. They violated 18 U.S. Code § 248, the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act of 1994, which shields religious sites from such evil.

Subversives have shouted, blown whistles, and banged drums outside visiting agents' hotels, to keep them awake.

On Jan. 25, anti-ICE criminals attacked two adjacent hotels that hosted ICE officers. They graffitied "ICE out" and "Kill yoself" on windows and then smashed them.

Officers blocked an entrance with vending machines to exclude these invading maniacs. If detractors want ICE agents to perform exquisitely, let them sleep.

Exhaustion never fuels sound snap judgments.

ICE foes, including Pretti, physically impeded ICE agents from performing their duties (violating 18 U.S. Code § 111), resisted arrest, and wrestled with them on the ground.

As the Associated Press (AP) reported, video footage from 11 days before Pretti’s shooting showed him screaming profanity at ICE agents.

He also kicked in their SUV's right taillight, which shattered as his boot smashed it. Pretti then wrestled in the road with officers. He broke free, ran away, and lived to die another day.

Anarchists used long, strong straps to dislodge a gun vault from an ICE vehicle.

They pounded its locks open and stole weapons, ammunition, and secret documents.

These included the doxx-ready names and home addresses of ICE agents.

Anti-ICErs, including Good, have floored their gas peddles and rammed ICE agents. ICE man Jonathan Ross, who apparently shot Good in self-defense, suffered internal bleeding after her car hit him.

Three Venezuelan illegals attacked an ICE agent with a shovel and broom handle on January 14, as he tried to arrest one of them. In self-defense, the agent shot the target non-fatally in the leg.

Federal prosecutors have charged ICE-foe Emily Baierl, 37, of Minneapolis with biting into a Border Patrol officer’s middle finger on January 24. That day, officials say, Claire Feng, 27, of St. Paul, totally bit off a Border Patrol officer’s right ring-fingertip.

Too many media outlets that covered the latter incident blurred these gruesome images.

The American people should bear witness to left-wing political violence (and its far-rarer Right-wing equivalent).

Obscuring such pictures is as unhelpful as telling 340 million people to watch the news with their eyes closed. Warn sensitive viewers and then show the ICE agent’s mutilated hand. Americans need to see this.

Anti-ICE violence exceeds Minneapolis. The first year of Trump 47 saw 275 assaults against ICE officers, versus 19 the previous year — up 1,347%. Vehicular attacks: 66 versus 2 — up 3,200%.

During this time, ICE officers have seen death threats climb 8,000%.

Too much of Minneapolis’s anti-ICE activism looks nothing like the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s March on Selma, with civil-rights activists wielding nothing tougher than locked arms and the soothing sounds of Negro spirituals.

Instead, Minneapolis mirrors the darkest days in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Anti-ICE violence makes life easier for convicted, illegal-alien thugs to stay in America and continue their violent-crime careers.

These rotten monsters include drunk drivers, armed robbers, child rapists, sex-slavers, murderers, multiple murderers, and Islamic terrorists.

Those who turned Minneapolis into a war zone are A-OK with keeping bloodthirsty evil-doers as their neighbors.

Remember all of this as the anti-ICE fires roar.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — Read More Here.