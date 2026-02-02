Left Inhabits Glass House, Should Stop Throwing Stones

If you disagree with anyone one the left on anything — borders, huge taxes, unlimited spending with inflation, ICE, socialized medicine, medical fascism — then you're immediately and forever branded a "white supremacist" — even if you’re not white.

Ask conservative commentator and author Larry Elder. He is Black and ran for governor of California in 2021.

He was labeled a white supremacist.

So, all hysterical left-wing rhetoric aside, what does it mean to be a racial supremacist?

It means to elevate race as the most important matter in human character; and it means to elevate your own particular race as superior to others.

Anyone fitting these two criteria can legitimately be considered a racial supremacist.

The racial supremacists today are on the left, not on the right.

The left only talks about race.

They make literally everything a racial issue.

They elevate their own particular race as deserving of rights and privileges not conferred on people of the disfavored race.

As they say, "Here's the newsflash!"

This is exactly what real white supremacists did in the days of slavery and Jim Crow.

They elevated(the white) race to number one for consideration.

Consistently, — they elevated whites above Blacks. Today, left-adherents are doing the same with proposals for a new form of slavery: reparations.

For the time being, President Donald Trump’s second term has sidetracked them from this issue, but trust this writer, it will roar back.

Why?

Because the totalitarian left never gives up.

Translating "reparations," to within definable parameters actually means redistributing millions and millions of dollars in payments to people of a favored race to be paid for by those of the alleged disfavored race.

If they don't pay for it in higher taxes, they'll pay for it in the hyperinflation that government spending creates.

If you don’t pay for reparations with a 70 or 90% tax rate, then you’ll pay for it by spending 50 or 100 or 200% more on groceries and fuel, next month and next year.

It's the classic of being nothing more than bribing people – with tax money - for votes.

Sacrificing one race for the sake of the other is not new.

White supremacists did at one time propose this.

But today's nonwhite supremacists are doing the exact same thing.

If this is what "progressive" means, then I'm right when I say "progressivism" is a malignancy like cancer, and today's non-white supremacists claim to be enlightened and "liberal."

They're about as enlightened and gentle as the KKK, Joseph Stalin, and the rest.

—Leftists are truly the most racist of them all. And it's an insult to Blacks

—Leftists are saying that Blacks can't make it in a free country. That an entire race of people "can’t make it under freedom. We tried it for over a hundred years. We know it sucks. It's not your fault. The fault is freedom. Let's make everyone not free. Then you won’t look so bad."

Again, an insult to the very people they're trying to bribe.

The left is no longer just against capitalism. They're pursuing freedom itself.

They're after your mind, body, and soul, and — your bank account.

The argument today's "democratic socialists" choose to make in favor of slavery-for-all amounts to, "Blacks can't handle freedom. Therefore, we have to get rid of freedom. If you don't agree, then you’re racist, and you hate blacks."

Such nonsense is thinly, if not amateurishly, veiled as "compassion" and "inclusion."

These are sentiments making up a brainwashing formula.

The methods for application of same appeals to those on the brainwashed left, who long ago drank the Kool Aid.

Here's a challenge: find anything more racist and contemptible ever uttered by the KKK or advocates of Jim Crow laws.

The KKK did it openly. The left smuggles it in, notably in form of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and its insidious variants.

Racism is a vicious falsehood which reduces everyone to their DNA content, rather than "the content of the their character."

Vote and money grabbing progressives have seemingly pushed far too many into drinking vitriol.

And this writer remains unsure as to whether he has met anyone who genuinely believes them, and the unrealistic ideas they possess, and espouse.

But they’ve got nearly everyone terrified of being seen as not believing it.

Terrified of whom?

We're not totally in a dictatorship.

We are not yet jailed for our views.

The Biden regime began that process, and it’s already underway in places like the UK and Australia; but for now, thankfully, the second Trump administration has halted it.

At the end of the day, leftism is racism.

It's all the things it accuses its opponents of being.

We need to speak up. Now more than ever is the time to do so.

And unless we make our voices heard, we’ll plunge into the barbaric wilderness not seen since the Middle Ages.

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He's the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," (see: www.DrHurd.com). He also authors two self-help columns week and resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read more Dr. Michael J.Hurd, Ph.D. Insider articles — Click Here Now.