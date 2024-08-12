Harris-Walz Campaign Reflects Worst of Today's Democratic Party

In the weeks since Vice President Kamala Harris was coronated presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, she has yet to announce a platform, claiming instead that her campaign is all about "joy."

But when you scratch beneath the surface you’ll discover something far darker, more sinister, and definitely un-American — an indication that the Democratic Party of today would have been unrecognizable to our parents and grandparents.

For example, there’s the time Harris visited Jerusalem.

In mid-October, 2015, dual U.S.-Israeli citizen Richard Lakin, 76, was shot in the head and stabbed in the face by an Islamic terrorist while riding a Jerusalem bus.

In addition to being a beloved grandfather, Lakin stood for peace and equality.

The retired grade school principal had marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and advocated for a peaceful Israeli-Palestinian coexistence.

In the weeks Lakin lay in a hospital bed before his death, he was visited by scores of U.S. politicians. Kamala Harris wasn’t among them, although she was then California’s attorney general.

After her election to the Senate the following year, however, she made a point to visit Jerusalem and pay her respects — but she didn’t visit the hospital where Lakin died from his brutal attack, nor did she meet with any of his Jerusalem friends.

Harris visited Al Quds Bard College, whose 2,500 students had taken part in a "chain" to honor Bahaa Alyan — Richard Lakin’s murderer — and Mohammed Alyan, the killer’s father, boasted about it.

"Today I have over a thousand Bahaas — the students who continue his path."

He also claimed that all Arab Muslim settlers in Israel had become "seekers of martyrdom" — another word for terrorist.

Al Quds Bard has produced an army of such terrorists and even has a monument honoring Al Quds alumni killed while murdering Jews.

It’s known as "Terror U" for a reason.

When Harris visited Terror U, she praised its "incredible education" after listening to the students denounce the Jewish state.

She later described her time at Terror U as "one of the many highlights of my trip," adding, "I want to take back this perspective."

Harris’ running mate may be even worse.

At least five times as governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz hosted a radical Islamic cleric named Asad Zaman, of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota.

How radical is this imam?

He celebrated the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack on Israel, in which Israeli civilians of all ages — from infants to elderly — were tortured, raped, and murdered.

Zaman also promotes a 2013 pro-Hitler propaganda film titled "The Greatest Story Never Told," which is a favorite among Jew-haters.

Walz rewarded these pro-Hitler, pro terror, neo-Nazis with more than $100,000 in taxpayer funds.

America’s VFW posts of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s were havens for World War II’s Nazi hunters, all of whom would have been appalled by Walz.

The younger veterans of Korea and Vietnam would’ve been equally horrified.

And the pro-thuggery has rubbed off on the Harris-Walz security detail.

The Secret Service had to apologize recently to a Massachusetts salon owner after agents broke into her business in order to have her restroom available during a Harris fundraiser last week.

The salon owner, Alicia Powers, told Business Insider that agents suggested that she keep her business closed that day.

Surveillance footage depicts a female agent placing duct tape over an exterior camera. Later, an interior camera shows agents picking her lock, and for the next couple hours people are seen strolling in and out of her business to use the restroom.

"And then when they were done using the bathroom for two hours, they left, and left my building completely unlocked, and did not take the tape off the camera," Powell told BI.

"Whoever was visiting, whether it was a celebrity or not, I probably would've opened the door and made them coffee and brought in donuts to make it a great afternoon for them," Powers added. But rather than ask permission, “they just helped themselves."

They had to apologize. Why weren’t they indicted for breaking and entering?

Since October Democrats have been leaving the Democrat Party, including:

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard — now an Independent

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema — also Independent

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin — another Independent

California State Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil — now a Republican

It’s been three weeks since President Biden announced he wouldn’t seek reelection and endorsed Harris for the job.

But in that time the Harris-Walz website gives no indication of what they stand for.

Truthfully, they don’t have to. "Tell me what company you keep, and I’ll tell you what you are," the adage goes.

Theirs’ is a campaign of thugs, Jew-haters, sneak thieves, and terrorists — and they reflect today’s Democratic Party.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.