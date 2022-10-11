×
Tags: tulsi gabbard | quits | democratic party | house | hawaii

Tulsi Gabbard Quits Democratic Party

tulsi gabbard speaks into a microphone
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii speaks at an "Our Bodies, Our Sports" rally to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., on June 23. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 11 October 2022 08:46 AM EDT

Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced she's quitting the Democratic Party and asked fellow "common sense independent-minded Democrats to join" her.

The former Congresswoman from Hawaii took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to make her announcement in a series of tweets, including a video.

"I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness," Gabbard said "who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are … hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war."

Gabbard continued: "I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today's Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I'm calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me …. in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me."

The former U.S. Army Reserve officer then posted a video, the first episode of "The Tulsi Gabbard Show," in which she further explains why she's no longer a Democrat after 20 years in the party.

She concluded by saying, "I don't want to leave you feeling hopeless. Let's remember the vision that our Founding Fathers had for this country. The ideals they set forth. I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people and for the people. Unfortunately, today's Democratic Party does not. Instead, they stand for a government of, by and for the powerful elite."

Gabbard served four terms in the U.S. House. She campaigned for president in 2020 before dropping out of the race and supporting President Joe Biden. However, she then became the only candidate with primary delegates not to be invited to the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

