Biden's Hypocrisy Makes Us Green, Whether We Like It or Not

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a proposed rule change that would make home water heaters subject to more stringent efficiency requirements.

The changes would force a majority of electric water heaters to use heat pump technology, and gas-fired water heaters to deploy condensing technology, in their products.

Both changes would significantly increase the appliance’s cost.

"Today’s actions — together with our industry partners and stakeholders — improve outdated efficiency standards for common household appliances, which is essential to slashing utility bills for American families and cutting harmful carbon emissions," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

This is the latest in a series of proposed standards that would affect home appliances, including washing machines, gas stoves and dishwashers. It’s also in addition to other programs the Biden White House is pushing, such as wind and solar generated energy and electric vehicles (EVs).

But it’s all based on a lie that carbon dioxide is the source of all our woes, according to Steve Milloy, senior Energy and Environmental Legal Institute legal fellow and former Trump/Pence EPA transition team member.

"You obviously have seen the quote from the 2022 Physics Nobel Prize winner that there is no climate crisis," Milloy told Newsmax.

2022 Nobel Physics Laureate John Clauser criticized the "climate emergency" narrative as a "dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people."

"That’s fairly good authority," Milloy observed.

While climate alarmists like former Vice President Al Gore point to carbon dioxide as the cause of global warming, Milloy believes it’s something else.

"Since the1980s we’ve had a series of El Niños, and every time there’s an El Niño the temperature bumps up for a while," he said. "And although there are more emissions between El Niños, there’s no warming. The last El Niño we had was in 2015, and there’s been no warming since then."

He concluded, "there’s no crisis, just weather."

Milloy added that both carbon emissions and the use of fossil fuels have contributed to civilization to improve the lot of mankind.

"We’ve been told that CO2 emissions and fossil fuels are really bad for humanity, but since we’ve been burning fossil fuels we have increased the world population from 1 billion to 8 billion, and people are living longer, and healthier, and wealthier than ever before."

Carbon emissions have also contributed to global environmental health.

"The planet is also greener than ever before, and able to sustain more life than before, because of all the plant growth, per NASA satellite that validates that the Earth got greener."

NASA scientists first discovered that the Earth was becoming greener in 2016, which they attributed to slightly elevated carbon dioxide levels.

This runs counter to public perceptions of global warming creating drought and famine.

The greening has been most noticeable in arid regions, including China’s Kubuqi Desert, and Africa’s Sahara Desert.

"So where’s all the horror? Where’s the harm?" Milloy asked.

"It’s been nothing but good so far."

Climate alarmists have the same data available to them, but nonetheless convey a sense of urgency each time they cry "climate change" and "global warming."

However, people like Gore and Kerry have painted themselves into a corner with their own hyperbole.

"How do Al Gore and John Kerry ever walk back all the things they’ve said? Al Gore, for example, describing how 'the Earth has a fever,' and 'global warming is like every day 400,000 atomic bombs going off in the atmosphere.'

"How do you walk back statement like that?"

Legacy media have contributed to the hyperbole.

Late last month The Washington Post ran a story claiming the current heat wave would have been “virtually impossible” without climate change.

Meteorologist and PhD climate scientist Ryan Maue responded, "I guess that's true if you memory hole 1925, 1930s, 1950s, 1980, 1985, 1990, 1995, 2012, 2020, etc. and the rest of the almanac."

Milloy agrees that the government’s meddling is all based on a huge falsehood.

"Everything’s a lie," he concluded. "I’ve been working on environmental issues for 33 years, and I have yet to come across something that an environmentalist said was true. I’m not shy about saying that, and I have yet to have any of them showing that I am wrong."

Being "green" can even be hazardous to your health. Reports of EVs burning without warning have become commonplace. Last week a cargo ship carrying nearly 500 EVs was finally able to be towed into port after it burned uncontrollably for a week.

And Joe Biden wants an EV in every garage, while he keeps a Corvette in his own.

And Americans are paying the price — in their taxes, increased costs for appliances the leave food on our plates and our clothes dingier, and in the case of EVs, possibly with our lives.

(A related story may be found here.)

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.