Biden Home Appliance Plan 'Expensive, Inefficient' for Consumers

A new Biden administration proposal regarding home water heaters is being slammed by a consumer research group, with the organization claiming the move will force the average American to pay more due to a policy change that's based on flawed logic.

The proposed rule change, which was announced on July 21 by the Department of Energy, aims to make home water heaters subject to more stringent efficiency standards. If the move is finalized, it would require most electric water heaters to use heat pump technology and gas-fired water heaters to deploy condensing technology in their products.