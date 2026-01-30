Medicine: The New Tool of the Terrorist

Medicine is becoming a frightening new instrument of terror, one that's now spreading to America.

i24 News, an Israel-based 24-hour news channel, reported last month that Gaza may have its very own version of Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi SS officer and physician called the "Angel of Death" at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

On Oct. 7, 2023, nearly 1,200 people were murdered in the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, and 251 others were taken as hostages.

One of those abductees was 19-year-old Noa Marciano, a female spotter at the Israeli Defense Force's (IDF) Nahal Oz base, located at the Israeli-Gaza border.

Six other female spotters were also kidnapped from the base that day.

Unlike the other six, Marciano didn't make it back alive.

Gaza returned her remains and told Israeli authorities that she was killed during an Israeli airstrike on Gaza.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed that a pathology report revealed "Noa was injured by the strike, but not in a life-threatening manner."

Noa's father, Avi Marciano, disclosed that a medical professional murdered her in a Gaza hospital by injecting air into her veins.

He learned this from a video of her murder he'd received via the Telegram network.

Horrifying, right?

And something like that could be happening in the United States.

Libs of TikTok (LOTT) is a popular site that reveals who the fat-left really is through their own outrageous videos and statements, and they recently found some doozies coming from medical professionals, the latest from North Carolina.

"Meet Michael Moncure, a registered nurse at @AtriumHealth in North Carolina. He commented online, saying ICE agents 'better pray' they don't end up in a hospital because the nurses 'won't be kind,'" LOTT reported.

"This sounds like a threat against ICE agents. How can this person be trusted to care for people with opposing political views?" they added, before asking, "Any comment @AtriumHealth?"

LOTT also released a video Monday evening, featuring a nurse who worked at Virginia's VCU Medical Center system.

"Meet Melinda, a healthcare worker at @VCUHealth. She posted a series of videos encouraging people to inject ICE agents with succinylcholine, a temporary paralysis drug, and spray poison on them. She also encourages woman to go on dates with agents and drug their food," LOTT explained, before addressing Melinda’s employer.

"Any comment @VCUHealth? How can you have such a vile person working with patients? How can anyone feel safe at your facilities if you employ such people?"

VCU Health acknowledged Tuesday that they were investigating the allegations. Later that day they announced their conclusion.

"UPDATE: Following an investigation, the individual involved in the social media videos is no longer employed by VCU Health," their statement said.

"In addition, VCU Health has fulfilled its reporting requirements under Virginia state law."

LOTT released yet another post Sunday night.

"Meet Erik Martindale, a registered Florida nurse, LOTT began.

"He says he won't give anesthesia for Republicans undergoing surgery and believes that's his right and is ethical."

LOTT added that "He needs to be fired and stripped of his license immediately," and tagged the @FLNursingBoard.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that he was seeking disciplinary action against Martindale, a Miami-area nurse. Martindale, meanwhile, denied writing the posts.

Libs of TikTok wasn't buying it, though.

"UPDATE: Erik is now claiming his FB [Facebook] and IG [Instagram] were hacked. There’s a slight problem. It was on threads too. Was your threads also hacked Erik??" LOTT asked.

"Nobody is buying this Erik. We have all the receipts!"

Another Florida nurse may have launched this medical activism, in response to the White House spokeswoman's announced that she was pregnant.

"Meet Lexie Lawler, a labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital," LOTT said. "She says she hopes Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt suffers a severe 4th-degree tear during childbirth and has medical complications."

LOTT attached a video in which Lawler sneered, "I hope you f**king rip from bow to stern and never sh*t normally again, you c*nt."

Florida's attorney general announced Wednesday that "Effective today, Lexie Lawler is no longer allowed to practice nursing in Florida."

The damage these four nurses inflicted comes while many Americans are beginning to trust the medical profession again after the debacle of the COVID-19 pandemic — the worst time imaginable.

When we're in a hospital or urgent care center, we need to be reassured by the appearance of a medical professional.

The loss of that very reassurance we're supposed to experience makes their statements all the more despicable.

Questioning the motives of medical professionals, those we're supposed to place our greatest trust, leads to a very uneasy, even unhealthy, relationship.

