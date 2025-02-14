EPA Deceit May Just Be Beginning of the End For Worst of Dems

Earlier this week Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., may have unintentionally let something slip at a U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing.

Referring to President Trump and Elon Musk’s efforts to rein in the fraud, waste, and abuse in our federal government, Waters cried, "we don't know what all they have on us, our bank accounts, everything in our lives."

A few days later Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin may have stumbled on a good chunk of "what all they have on" Waters and other members of Congress.

"Roughly twenty billion of your tax dollars were parked at an outside financial institution by the Biden EPA.

"This scheme was the first of its kind in EPA history and it was purposefully designed to obligate all of the money in a rush job with reduced oversight," said Zeldin.

"One of my very top priorities at EPA is to be an excellent steward of your hard-earned tax dollars. There will be zero tolerance of any waste and abuse," he continued.

"We will review every penny that has gone out the door. The days of irresponsibly shoveling boat loads of cash to far-left, activist groups in the name of environmental justice and climate equity are over."

Zeldin first got wind that something wasn't quite kosher when an undercover video came to his attention, in which a Biden EPA appointee bragged about "tossing gold bars off the Titanic."

Zeldin took that to mean he was moving funds from the agency to an outside account prior to Inauguration Day.

The EPA adviser, identified as Brent Efron, called it an "insurance policy" against the incoming Trump administration’s plans to reduce the size of government.

Said Zeldin, "I’ve directed @EPA to put on their scuba gear and help me find the gold bars."

They did.

Zeldin is now asking that the financial agent agreement be terminated, and that the balance of the funds be returned to the United States Treasury.

The EPA is just one agency in a huge labyrinth that makes up the federal bureaucracy.

The U.S. administrative state is comprised of 15 departments, each having numerous agencies, plus 62 independent agencies and government commissions.

To keep track of them all, the government provides an A-Z index of U.S. departments and agencies.

How many other departments, agencies, boards, and commissions moved billions in taxpayer dollars to outside accounts, with the intention of funneling them into someone’s pet non-governmental organizations (NGOs)?

NGOs, as the name implies, shouldn’t receive taxpayer funds — if they did, they’d be governmental organizations.

When Rep. Waters expressed fear that, "we don't know what all they have on us, our bank accounts," was she referring to other private bank accounts, into which other Biden agency appointees siphoned off additional billions of taxpayer dollars?

Waters has been a member of Congress for 34 years.

She’s been her party’s leader on the House Financial Services Committee since 2019 — first as chairwoman and now as its ranking member.

And how about Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer?

The New York Democrat is another fierce critic of Trump’s promise to reduce the federal government and has spent the last 44 years in Congress — 18 in the House, 26 in Senate.

As his party’s caucus leader since 2017, he probably knows where all the bodies are buried (and where the gold bars were tossed), and like Waters, he’s been a vocal opponent of Trump, Musk, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Of course, this is all speculation, but there’s one thing more that makes it a tad less speculative — people in Washington, D.C. are lawyering up — big time.

Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports made the discovery this past Tuesday.

"Over three times more people in D.C. are googling 'Criminal Defense Lawyer' than anywhere else in the US!" he reported.

"The flood of people in D.C. searching 'Criminal Defense Lawyers' starting January 28th was so massive that it drove nation-wide search volume up over 30%," he added.

Trump was sworn into office Jan. 20. About a week later, the same time that DOGE began discovering billions in government fraud, waste, and abuse, everyone in D.C. was looking for lawyers, but not just any kind of lawyer — criminal defense lawyers.

When one considers Waters' fear that "we don't know what all they have on us," that spike in Washington, D.C. residents suddenly looking for criminal defense lawyers makes a certain amount of sense.

All in all, it looks as though the chickens may be coming home to roost — and it’s very satisfying.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.