How an 18th Century Warning Is Becoming a 21st Century Dream

When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg disclosed that the Biden administration had pressured his platform into censoring comments made by its users, it quickly became one of Tuesday’s major news items.

The fact that the administration was flagging unfavorable posts for social media platforms to censor wasn’t really news — they admitted to it three years ago.

What’s surprising is that Zuckerberg, a far-left Democrat who distributed hundreds of millions in "Zuck Bucks" to swing the 2020 election for Democrats, finally admitted that he was pressured into censoring Facebook’s users.

It also illustrated that a fear expressed by one of America’s founders has turned into a game plan by Democrats to realize their dream of achieving total control.

Zuckerberg revealed that the posts that were censored included those that questioned the origin, treatment, and severity of COVID-19, according to his letter to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, which it posted to its own Facebook page.

"In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn't agree," Zuckerberg wrote.

He added that both the government and Facebook should share in the blame.

"I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret we were not more outspoken about it," he wrote. "I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn't make today."

Facebook also admitted to censoring pre-election posts on the Hunter Biden laptop story, which helped throw the 2020 election in then-candidate Biden’s favor.

George Washington Law Professor Jonathan Turley describes the First Amendment freedom of speech as "The Indispensable Right," the most fundamental right necessary for a free society to function.

"I wanted to explore why we are still struggling with free speech — why it is that we go through these periods," he said of the book.

"I wanted to look at what free speech really is, why we struggle with it, and how we can get through this period, which may be the most dangerous anti-free speech period in our history," Turley added.

The late Jim Morrison, lead singer of the 1960's band "The Doors," reportedly said, "Whoever controls the media, controls the mind." That could be extended to say, whoever controls the mind has the power to control everything.

And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer let it slip last week at the Democratic National Convention that his party’s goal for the Nov. 5 election is one-party rule — to control the House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives.

The New York Democrat mused that the key to passing a radical agenda, including voting rights and abortion legislation, would be to eliminate the Senate filibuster rule that requires 60 votes for approval.

They could also approve gun buybacks, legislate how we cook and preserve our food, and how we drive to and from work.

They could even grant voting rights to illegal immigrants, in order to lock in one-party rule: by Democrats, for generations.

And to ensure the pesky U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t throw a monkey wrench in the works, they could pack the court with like-minded, far-left loons.

All they need is to keep the lines of communication closed between government and the people — with the help of useful pawns like Mark Zuckerberg.

Scenarios like this were predicted at our nation’s founding by George Washington.

"If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter," he said.

A popular Michigan-based Twitter/X user that goes by the handle "RightGlockMom" observed how that quote may have been twisted, especially by Democrats like Schumer.

"In the 1770s, this was a warning," she said. "In the 2020s, this is their goal."

Let that sink in.

