Kansas City Shooting Brings Out Same Tired Ideas, of Course

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebrations were tragically cut short Wednesday when gunmen opened fire on the crowd, killing one person and injuring 22, many of them children, near the end of the parade route.

A police spokeswoman later confirmed that the celebration and parade had nothing to do with the shooting.

It was prompted by "a dispute between several people," including two juveniles.

Nevertheless, before anyone had been charged or a motive established, gun-grabbers voiced their own opinions about the shooting — all of them wrong.

The NFL Network’s Rich Eisen pulled the "Do It For the Children" card to make his own argument.

"Nine children," he began.

"Nine children who went to a parade to celebrate their Super Bowl team. Nine children now being treated for gunshot wounds @ChildrensMercy. When are we going to collectively realize there’s a gun problem in our country and do something sensible for our kids?”

Author, lawyer and talk radio host Clay Travis responded with what Sam Janney, managing editor at Twitchy, a popular Twitter/X aggregator and commentary website, called "the one-two" punch.

"What’s your suggestion, Rich?" he asked. "Do away with the second amendment? Honest question. Dozens of laws were violated by the shooters. I’d suggest putting violent criminals behind bars & keeping them there. I’d wager a lot of money that the shooters in Kansas City had long rap sheets."

Janney observed that this elicited silence from Eisen, so Travis continued.

“The first thing done in Ukraine after Russia invaded was pass out guns (often paid for by American taxpayer money.) You’re Jewish. Do you think Israelis attacked by Hamas on October 7th wished they had less guns?”

Still no reply from Eisen, so Travis suggested specific recommendations.

“American sports media reflexively issue emotional statements like these that go viral in situations like these. But give me specifics, Rich. What specific acts should be undertaken and/or laws should be passed to prevent the shooting in Kansas City?”

Still no reply.

"Yeah, not seeing any specific acts and/or laws from Rich. Shocker," Janney said.

"He might as well have just posted, 'Do Something! Argle Bargle Rar!’ It would be just as meaningful."

True.

President Biden issued his own "Argle Bargle Rar!" statement within hours of the shooting. "Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for," he said.

"It is time to act. That’s where I stand. And I ask the country to stand with me. To make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them."

But this amounts to blaming the gun instead of the gunman, observed Cam Edwards, editor at Bearing Arms, a Second Amendment blog and news site.

Gun control laws prevent only law-abiding citizens from acquiring firearms, while criminals find it easy to acquire them.

As proof, U.S. cities having the highest homicide rates, such as Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, and Detroit, are typically Democratic-run with some of the most stringent gun laws in the nation. While the criminals have the guns, the rest of society are denied the means to defend themselves.

But leftist lawmakers ignore the statistics and strengthen firearm laws that criminals ignore.

Democratic-run states are now ramping up restrictions to concealed carry permits in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, 597 U.S. 1 (2022).

The court ruled that showing proof of "a special need for self-protection" to obtain a concealed carry permit violated the Second Amendment’s "right of the people to . . . bear arms."

But states like New York and California are coming up with other, more inventive ways to restrict conceal carry.

Republican-led states, most recently Ohio and Florida, are moving in the opposite direction by offering permitless carry, which allows anyone who can legally purchase a firearm to carry it without the necessity of obtaining a government permit.

Despite predictions of doom, gloom, and the end of Western civilization, violent crime rates actually declined after permitless carry was introduced.

It’s simple, really.

Jail the criminal and trust the law-abiding.

But they still would rather release the criminal on cashless bail and handcuff the law-abiding citizen.

And as Janney noted, after each shooting they scream, "Do Something! Argle Bargle Rar!" And yes, "It would be just as meaningful" — and effective.

