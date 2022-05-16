Whatever They're Teaching at Yale Law School, It's Frightening

Students at Yale Law School are getting nuttier and nuttier, begging the question: is it something they’re teaching or is it a faulty admissions policy?

The most recent example was their response to a first draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a major abortion case that was leaked to Politico, which then published it on May 2.

According to the leaked opinion, the high court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would then return the issue of regulating abortions to the state legislatures — which is where it belongs, according to a growing number of legal scholars.

The draft was authored by Associate Justice Samuel Alito — a Yale Law graduate.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, and Sonia Sotomayor also matriculated from Yale Law. Far left Yale Law School students, however, didn’t take the news well.

First year law student Shyamala Ramakrishna claimed in an Instagram post that members of the law school’s conservative Federalist Society are "conspirators in the Christo-fascist political takeover we all seem to be posting frantically about."

Whatever all that means.

This was first reported Saturday by The Washington Free Beacon.

The same first year student went on to ask why the conservative students are still "coming to our parties" and "laughing in the library" without "unrelenting daily confrontation?"

Ramakrishna wasn’t alone. "Neither the constitution nor the courts — nor the f**king illusion of 'democracy' — are going to save us," first-year student Melisa Olgun posted.

Then she trashed the Constitution: "How can we possibly expect a document, drafted by wealthy, white, landowning men, to protect those who face marginalization that is the direct result of the very actions of the founders?"

There were similar Instagram posts by at least one other Yale Law student.

The Free Beacon indicated that they were "contacted for comment, [but] the students decried 'leaks' of their social media posts and said The Washington Free Beacon was not 'authorized' to publish them."

Anything posted on social media — whether it’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or what have you, is there for the world to see — unless it’s a direct message or posted to a private group.

They should know that — they’re students at a prestigious law school.

But that was by no means the first recent instance.

On March 10, more than 100 Yale law students broke up a bipartisan forum on the importance of the First Amendment right to freedom of speech, hosted by the Federalist Society.

The protesters outnumbered the attendees.

The two speakers — Monica Miller, a liberal atheist representing the American Humanist Association, and Kristen Waggoner, a conservative Christian with the Alliance Defending Freedom — could both agree on the importance of the freedom of speech despite their divergent views on other issues.

But not the Yale Law students.

They chose to shout down the speakers, and eventually police were called to safely escort Waggoner and Miller out of the building. And that created yet another issue for the "woke" future lawyers.

More than 400 law students, representing more than 60% of the school’s student body, signed an open letter decrying armed police at the meeting.

"The danger of police violence in this country is intensified against Black LGBTQ people, and particularly Black trans people," the letter said.

"Police-related trauma includes, but is certainly not limited to, physical harm. Even with all of the privilege afforded to us at YLS, the decision to allow police officers in as a response to the protest put YLS’s queer student body at risk of harm."

It all sounds laughable until you realize that they come up with these ideas from government — and the Biden administration makes no effort to cover it up.

Last July then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced at a daily briefing that "In terms of actions, that we have taken or we're working to take, I should say, from the federal government, we've increased disinformation research and tracking. Within the Surgeon General's Office, we're flagging posts for Facebook that spread disinformation."

In other words, "Big Brother is watching you."

Then last month the White House ramped things up further with their very own "Ministry of Truth," straight out of the pages of George Orwell’s "1984," then they found someone with her own "history of sharing misleading claims" to be in charge.

Former President Gerald R. Ford once observed that "a government big enough to give you everything you want, is a government big enough to take away everything that you have."

And they’re doing exactly that. They began by infringing upon our freedom to travel and to make a living, followed now by going after our most precious rights of all: our freedom of expression.

