Ballot Box Still Best for Impeaching Biden

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has made it clear that members of his committees will make Joe Biden impeachment inquiries a top priority when Congress reconvenes in September.

My personal reading on this is that neither Rep. McCarthy nor most— probably all — of his colleagues have any inclination or realistic expectation to remove Joe from office in the run-up to 2024 elections.

Rather, an impeachment inquiry would serve two tangential purposes: to empower House Oversight, Judiciary, and other committees with additional fact-finding tools; and to break the DOJ and legacy media logjam on getting damning revelations regarding Biden scandals and national security compromises to the public.

Recall that Democrats wasted nary a moment going after Donald Trump with two impeachments over phony Russia collusion charges cooked up by Hillary Clinton to distract from her unlawful email deletion "problem" and his legitimate questioning of Joe's withholding of a billion dollars in U.S. loan guarantees unless Ukraine fired the prosecutor of Burisma, an energy company of questionable origins and activities, where his shady son allegedly collected a seven-figure salary, and purportedly did so as a no-show board member.

Whereas we can be assured that Biden administration spin doctors, in concert with complicit so-called "mainstream" networks, will attempt to dismiss such an inquiry as merely a GOP payback ploy, they will continue to do this in any case regarding rapidly growing mountains of incriminating witness testimony, bank records, and enormously ugly evidence on Hunter's laptop from hell.

We now know that the FBI sat on much of that hard drive dirt for nearly a year throughout the 2020 elections, going so far as meeting with Big Tech companies warning them to view any forthcoming Biden scandal rumors as Russian disinformation.

It's incumbent for any impeachment inquiry to focus on unambiguous criminal actions that any informed fair-minded American would recognize as direct and egregious violations of presidential duty and public trust.

Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution provides that "the President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors."

Being no attorney, I'll leave it to experts to determine circumstances involving bad judgment through ideology or incompetence which would qualify or warrant impeachment.

Like, just for example: surrendering American sovereignty to drug and human trafficking cartels at the southern border; abandoning citizens, billions of dollars of advanced weaponry and the vitally strategic Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan to the Taliban; or mandating COVID-19 shots for employment and declaring them safe for low-risk infants with no possible long-term safety studies.

So, let's get back to that "bribery" word ... that's something we all recognize, particularly supported with evidence that someone financially profited in a big way for making deals through shell companies with foreign adversaries and repeatedly lying about even knowing about them.

On July 24, appearing on Fox News' "Hannity" show, Rep. McCarthy said he is convinced that Joe Biden's payments from abroad while serving as vice president rises "to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed."

McCarthy doubled down on those remarks the following day, telling reporters on Capitol Hill: "We have a president who told the American public in October that he's never spoken to his family about [any] business.

"He said no one in the family had ever gotten money from China. Well. Now that has proven not to be correct."

McCarthy added, "We now have IRS whistleblowers come forward, saying that the Justice Department used their power differently than David Weiss or [Merrick] Garland has said to the American public and the Congress and Senate."

Recent sworn testimony before the House Oversight Committee by Hunter's close friend, business partner, and fellow Burisma board member Devon Archer, warrants that then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved in more than 20 telephone conversations plus countless meetings with his son's foreign business associates in selling the "Biden brand," namely influence access.

An internal FBI FD-1023 form brought to light by a whistleblower and publicized by the House Oversight Committee allegedly says Joe and Hunter Biden each got a $5 million "bribe" from a Ukrainian foreign national in exchange for policy decisions.

The national, a Burisma executive, also allegedly has phone recordings of Joe and Hunter that he kept as an "insurance policy."

Another former Hunter partner, Tony Bobulinski, is eager to provide extensive background testimony regarding Hunter and Joe Biden's Chinese deals, most particularly a proposed 10% cut for "the big guy" in a multi-million arrangement with CEFC, another questionable energy company, one purportedly controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Considering all the previous media interest in Russian collusion, perhaps McCarthy's GOP impeachment inquiry committees might also investigate why Elena Baturina, the billionaire widow of Moscow's former mayor, wired $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca, a firm Hunter created with Chris Heinz, a stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Expect any impeachment inquiry to follow up on a House Oversight Committee letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as to why Baturina mysteriously never appeared on a sanctioned list of Russian elites and oligarchs and called for a release of all related documents and communications.

Whereas it appears that Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike are stuck with Joe Biden until January 2025, all who put country first should welcome solid answers to such first-order criminal and national security allegations before we vote again.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.