Legacy Media Blind to Bad Optics of Biden Soft on China Policy

As a brief background recap to contextualize this writing, my two previous articles discussed obvious mainstream media disinterest in the Biden administration's sale of U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) to Hunter Biden's former China partner and other family deals with Communist-party-affiliated entities and related compromising "coincidences."

Included are a $1.5 billion deal Hunter's company inked with the Communist state-owned Bank of China 10 days following a 2013 Beijing trip with his dad aboard Air Force Two, and nearly $6 million in consulting fees received from a now-defunct company connected with China's communist regime.

In 2017 and 2018, CEFC, a Chinese energy company connected with the Communist regime, sent $4.8 million to entities Hunter and his uncle James Biden controlled for purported legal and advisory work, and that organization's founder gave Hunter a large diamond, which he has said he then gave to his business associates.

As for potential direct ties to Joe Biden, the closest known link involved a New York Post reported reference in a CEFC payout proposal that earmarked 10 percent to be "held by H for the big guy."

Whereas the president has repeatedly claimed ignorance of his son's foreign dealings, a recently discovered cellphone voicemail contained on Hunter's infamous discarded "laptop from hell" prove these disclaimers to be untrue.

The New York Post story referenced a late 2018 message left to his son regarding an upcoming New York Times article about CEFC's chairman Ye Jianming having been arrested in China, and his lieutenant Patrick Ho, who Hunter had accidentally recorded himself referring to as the "spy chief of China," being convicted of bribery.

As noted in the New York Post, "For those wondering why Joe Biden is soft on China, consider this never-before-reported revelation: The Biden family has done five deals in China totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China's spy agency."

The Post further observes: "Indeed, every known deal that the Biden family enjoyed with Beijing was reached courtesy of individuals with spy ties. And Joe Biden personally benefited from his family's foreign deals."

Add to this, the Biden Treasury Department's restriction of congressional access to more than 150 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS) on Hunter, including Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) records of his connections to an Eastern European sex trafficking ring.

Whether or not Biden family foreign business deals have actually influenced China policies — and can be proven to have done so — the fact remains that any suspicions of such conflicting influences compromise American public and allied nation trust in leadership decisions of immeasurable global importance.

SPR Sale to Hunter-connected China Company

Who can explain why the Biden Department of Energy sold nearly a million barrels of U.S. oil to Sinopec, a Chinese company in which Hunter's firm, BHR Partners, had purchased $1.7 billion stake seven years ago, one of only 12 foreign bids selected out of 126 submitted?

Why would DOE sell emergency SPR resources to any foreign adversary — China in particular — and why has the agency refused compliance with requests in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by the Functional Government Initiative seeking records on the matter?

Relaxed China Espionage Interventions

The Biden administration disbanded President Donald Trump's China Initiative established to combat technical spying at universities and research institutions, ending restrictions against TikTok, a huge Chinese social media company which reportedly mines U.S. users' personal data.

In another unwinding of hardline Trump policies, the Biden administration granted the blacklisted Chinese tech giant Huawei a license to purchase chips used in automobile manufacturing despite a critical U.S. microchip shortage.

Blind Race Into China Green Energy Traps

Premised upon climate alarm, the Biden administration's anti-fossil energy agenda is farcically pushing for dependence upon solar power (suspended Trump tariffs on 90% of U.S. panels provided from China), along with wind turbines and electric vehicles (which depend upon China for 80% of the rare earth minerals required for battery energy storage).

Making such dependencies even more dire, Biden's disastrous helter-skelter Afghanistan withdrawal ceded that country's vast rare earth resources to China as well.

Failure to Investigate China COVID Origin

The Biden administration ended an inquiry into convincing evidence that the COVID-19 virus that has killed more than a million in the U.S. — along with incalculable social and economic consequences — began in a Wuhan lab with financial "gain-of-function" research support from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

EcoHealth Alliance, which reportedly transferred the Wuhan money, also received grants from several other U.S. government agencies, including the Defense and of Homeland Security Departments. GOP congressional lawmakers have futilely sought these records.

Current Democrat-controlled House and Senate oversight committees, along with federal Biden administration agencies and a collaboratively compliant liberal mainstream media, have demonstrated a conspicuous lack of interest in pursuing potential criminal and national security issues associated with the foregoing suspicious enigmas.

Fully expect this prevailing culture of Biden, Inc. China compromise complacency to end when November congressional midterm elections flip control of those investigatory committees fiery red.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.