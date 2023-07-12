Hunter's Sweetheart Deal Reveals Loving Side of DOJ

The federal Delaware court's plea deal with Hunter Biden chronicles a love story that should bring tears either of laughter, romantic sentimentality, or pain to everyone's eyes.

Remember the brouhaha re: Donald Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey in May 2017 who led the agency to spy on his campaign and administration for the phony Russia collusion canard and leaked an investigation into this bogus matter to a pal at The New York Times?

Compare this with the federal cases in Delaware court against Hunter Biden where the entire 13-member investigation team was removed after working on the case for more than five years.

Team leader Gary Shapley, a 14-year IRS veteran, testified under oath to the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee that DOJ, its tax division, and the Delaware U.S. Attorney's Office, "provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest."

In late 2021, Shapley's group had prepared a document covering Hunter's 2014-19 tax returns which recommended charging Hunter with felony tax evasion, felony false tax returns, failure to pay taxes on foreign income, and potentially Hunter's failure to file under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

This conclusion was based in part upon Hunter's declaration of payments as a board member of Burisma — a corrupt Ukraine energy company under government prosecution in that country — as a "loan" in what Shapley described as "textbook" tax evasion.

Recall here that Joe Biden had publicly bragged about withholding $1 billion in U.S. Ukraine aid unless it fired the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma where Hunter served on its board and received an annual salary of $1 million.

Congressional testimony by Shapley and a second anonymous IRS whistleblower reveals politically corrupted justice system actions.

Included are DOJ contacts with Hunter's legal defense team with apparent purposes to run out the statutory prosecutorial time limitations, avoid criminal charges warranting prison time, and block probes of possible related corruption links to his former vice president father Joe.

Then there's that new testimony from a "highly credible" FBI-sourced whistleblower alleging separate $5 million Burisma payments each to Joe and Hunter Biden for unknown services "through so many different bank accounts" that investigators would not be able to "unravel this for at least 10 years."

This FBI information was reportedly passed on to the federal Delaware court by former Attorney General William "Bill" Barr and remains an open, although apparently languishing, FBI investigation.

Lead IRS investigator Shapley testified that DOJ interference through Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf in his team's investigation of Hunter began soon after he was brought in to lead the probe under U.S. Attorney David Weiss:

— In December 2020, Wolf denied the team's search warrant request for a Hunter document storage unit in Virginia because of "optics," and tipped off his defense lawyers of that IRS interest, (thereby Shapley said) "ruining our chance to get to evidence before being destroyed, manipulated, or concealed."

— Wolf instructed IRS investigators not to ask any questions about "dad," or "the big guy," possible links to Joe Biden ... nor to pursue any evidence of campaign-finance violations.

— The team was blocked from pursuing leads about the financial transactions of Hunter's children, and they were warned by Wolf that they'd get "into hot water" if they interviewed the president's grandchildren.

— They were also told to take Hunter's name off official document requests, which Shapley said was "absolutely absurd."

In concert, FBI headquarters had also tipped off Hunter's Secret Service team to 12 proposed IRS surprise "day of action" witness interviews which reportedly gave a group "close to Hunter" the opportunity to "obstruct the approach" and lawyer up.

Shapley also testified that prosecutors reviewing the probe were threatened by one of his lawyers that charging Hunter would be "career suicide."

No one seems able or willing to explain what business Hunter and his family were in, although House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., claims bank records in his possession will show upward of $20 million to $30 million in payments from foreign nationals.

According to Peter Schweizer at the New York Post, the Biden family has done five deals in China alone totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China's Communist Party (CCP) spy agency.

A July 30, 2017, WhatsApp text message Hunter sent to Henry Zhao, a CCP member connected with the family of the former Chinese Minister of Security, said, in part, "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."

Then there's that eternally pesky question about why CEFC China Energy, a now-defunct company closely associated with China's Communist regime, earmarked a 10% cut in a multi-million deal for the "big guy," generally understood to be Joe Biden.

And what exactly did Hunter mean in a 2019 text message to his daughter complaining about paying his father's bills and telling her, "Don't worry, unlike Pop I won't make you give me half your salary."

Does this just possibly suggest that Hunter's sweetheart deal also has something to do with blocking releases of tax liability links to his dad in the process of selling foreign influence for personal profit?

In case you're also wondering, don't count on those tens of thousands of new IRS agents Dems want to hire to spread any of that same love and charity among conservatives.

