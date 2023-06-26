House Pursuing Biden Family Foreign Money Trail, DOJ Coverups

It’s quite telling when neither top White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby nor Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre don’t immediately refute pervasive evidence of Hunter Biden foreign profiteering and tax evasion leveraging of his father’s influence along with related coverups by a "Justice Department" gone terribly rogue.

Two IRS whistleblowers among 13 who were terminated from the Delaware federal court’s Hunter Biden tax avoidance and other charges have presented ugly behind the scenes DOJ interference testimony to the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.

Testimony which reveals a politically corrupted justice system entirely undeserving of public credibility and confidence.

Many of these actions purportedly reflect blatant DOJ collusion with Hunter’s legal defense team with apparent purposes to run out the statutory prosecutorial time limitations, avoid criminal charges warranting prison time, and preclude probes of possible related corruption links to his former vice president father Joe.

Regarding this last Hunter-Joe connection matter, a Chinese business associate connected with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) clearly indicates that despite previous denials, Joe Biden was fully aware and likely complicit in his son’s foreign deals.

Lead investigator Gary Shapley, a 14-year IRS veteran, put his career future on the line in testifying under oath that DOJ, its tax division, and the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, "provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest" over their five-year-long Hunter Biden probe.

The second anonymous IRS whistleblower joined in telling the House Committee that he became "sick of fighting to do what’s right."

In late 2021, Shapley’s team had prepared a document covering Hunter’s 2014-19 tax returns which recommended charging Hunter with felony tax evasion, felony false tax returns, failure to pay taxes on foreign income, and potentially Hunter’s failure to file under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

This conclusion was based in part upon Hunter’s declaration of payments as a board member of Burisma — a corrupt Ukraine energy company under government prosecution in that country — as a "loan" in what Shapley described as "textbook" tax evasion.

Recall here that Joe Biden had publicly bragged about withholding $1 billion in U.S. Ukraine aid unless they fired the prosecutor.

We have also recently learned about a "highly credible" FBI Sourced whistleblower testimony alleging separate $5 million Burisma payments each to Joe and Hunter Biden for unknown services "through so many different bank accounts" that investigators would not be able to "unravel this for at least 10 years."

This information was reportedly passed on to the federal Delaware Court by former Attorney General William "Bill" Barr and remains an open, although apparently languishing, FBI investigation.

IRS investigator Shapley testified that DOJ interference through Assistant U.S. Attorney Leslie Wolf in his team’s investigation of Hunter began soon after he was brought in to lead the probe under U.S. Attorney David Weiss in September 2020:

In December 2020, Wolf denied the team’s search warrant request for a Hunter document storage unit in Virginia because of "optics," and tipped off his defense lawyers of that IRS interest, (thereby Shapley said) "ruining our chance to get to evidence before being destroyed, manipulated, or concealed."

Wolf instructed IRS investigators not to ask any questions about "dad," or "the big guy," possible links to Joe Biden . . . nor to pursue any evidence of campaign-finance violations.

The team was blocked from pursuing leads about the financial transactions of Hunter’s children, and they were warned by Wolf that they’d get "into hot water" if they interviewed the president’s grandchildren.

They were also told to take Hunter’s name off official document requests, which Shapley said was "absolutely absurd."

In concert, FBI headquarters had also tipped off Hunter’s Secret Service team to 12 proposed IRS surprise "day of action" witness interviews which reportedly gave a group "close to Hunter" the opportunity to “obstruct the approach” and lawyer up.

IRS investigator Gary Shapley provided further evidence of Joe Biden’s knowledge of and direct involvement in his son’s foreign influence peddling in the form of a July 30, 2017 WhatsApp message from Hunter to a Henry Zhao, a Chinese business executive with known Communist Party connections.

House testimony quotes Hunter threatening:

"I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.

"And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.

"I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father."

Shapley also reported that Hunter’s partner, Rob Walker, admitted to investigators that a Joe Biden appearance (while out of office) at a Hunter business meeting with the Chinese was "orchestrated" to "bolster" the "chances at making a deal work out," and that Hunter’s attorney warned prosecutors that any such charges would be "career suicide."

What deal are they referring to?

Stay tuned as this historically epic scandal continues to unravel.

(A related article may be found here.)

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.