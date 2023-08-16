DOJ Foxes Guarding Justice Henhouse

American justice is ensnared in an epic lawfare battle between an unabashedly partisan weaponized DOJ and congressional House committees that are fighting back in defense of constitutional fairness principles we have too long taken for granted.

Each side is using every legal armament in its arsenal: DOJ with unique powers to indict and prosecute, yet withhold exculpatory and contradictory evidence premised upon "ongoing investigations"; Congress with authority to subpoena witnesses and documents in support of parallel and related inquiries.

A current major battle contest centers on obvious special favorable legal treatment accorded to President Biden's son Hunter in criminal investigations including felony tax, Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations, and illegal gun purchase charges.

As attested by IRS and FBI whistleblowers and supported by documents and other evidence, DOJ offered Hunter a sweetheart deal allowing him to cop pleas on a couple of misdemeanors while attempting to obfuscate side arrangements granting him blanket immunity from the sort of stuff that would land you or me in the slammer.

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika caught on to the sham scheme, evoking different answers from prosecutors and defense attorneys who were apparently on the same side. Hunter's lawyers asserted that they understood all of his criminal offense liabilities would go away, while the DOJ said no, their investigation was ongoing.

Either way, Hunter would benefit: a stay-out-of-jail insurance policy, or a DOJ excuse to use its ongoing "investigation" as a ploy to block witness testimony and withhold potential evidence of criminality potentially leading to Joe ... alias "pops" and "the big guy," which were specifically made off limits in Hunter's Delaware cases.

Topping off this legal charade, David Weiss — the same lead DOJ investigator who presided over this kabuki theater — has now been appointed as special counsel to delve into what went so terribly wrong.

Like, for example, allowing the statute of limitations to expire on two felony tax charges; preventing FBI and IRS investigators from searching Hunter's Virginia storage unit for records and warning his lawyers of that interest; prohibiting interviews with Biden family members, including Hunter; and refusing to receive testimony from Hunter's former partner Tony Bobulinski regarding that proposed 10% cut for the big guy from CEFC, a Chinese Communist party-controlled energy firm.

Weiss then summarily dismissed all 13 IRS investigators who had worked on the Delaware cases over four years after their findings indicated that Hunter should be criminally indicted on multiple charges.

The Weiss appointment also exposes an apparent contradiction regarding Attorney General Merrick Garland's previous sworn testimony suggesting that he already had that independent power versus IRS whistleblower statements that he told them he didn't have any such claimed authority.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has accused the DOJ of using the Weiss special counsel appointment as an attempted "cover-up" of mounting evidence of "President Joe Biden's role in his family's schemes selling 'the brand' for millions of dollars to foreign nationals."

Referring to refusals of Justice Department officials "to follow evidence that could have led to Joe Biden," Comer added: "Let's be clear what [the Weiss special counsel appointment] is really about. The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family's corruption."

Many GOP representatives along with at least a few senators are calling for the House to initiate a Joe Biden impeachment inquiry most particularly regarding suspicions of financial misdeeds in exchange for foreign access and influence.

Appearing on Fox's "Sunday Morning Futures" show hosted by Maria Bartiromo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, referred to the Weiss appointment as "camouflage" for a "cover-up" he has been conducting over five years "which has gone nowhere other than to protect Hunter Biden and Joe Biden."

Cruz then called for a separate special counsel to investigate AG Garland for lying under oath in response to his own questions and for alleged obstruction of justice, adding that the investigation needs someone who won't "bury" the Biden family's dealings.

He said: "We need a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden and the $20 million that his family received while he was vice president. The allegation now is four official favors that he was selling. That is bribery.

"It's not a little gun charge on Hunter. It is bribery of the president of the United States is what these allegations are. And this special counsel, he ain't going to do anything to get to the bottom of that."

Charging the DOJ with stonewalling congressional investigations, Rep. Comer has pledged that his House Oversight Committee will "continue to follow the Biden family's money trail and interview witnesses to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens. President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened."

Comer added: "We will also continue to work with the House Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means to root out misconduct at the Justice Department and hold bad actors accountable for weaponizing law enforcement powers."

My personal take on all of this is that continuing along the current path we're on is like trusting DOJ foxes to guard the hen house, investigate suspicious poultry casualties, and publicly disclose an incriminating trail of bloody feathers leading to their own lair.

It's high time for chickens in Congress to demand real protection, truth, and justice.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.