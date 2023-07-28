Real Justice Intervenes in Hunter Biden Drama, for Now

Admittedly not a lawyer nor paying any high-riding legal firm to represent me, I will nevertheless pile on some thoughts regarding certain takeaway tips from Hunter Biden’s dangerous flirtation with tax immunity that would land you or me in the slammer.

Hunter might have imagined he would roller skate out of federal court with a couple of misdemeanor warning passes that would seal the books on far more serious beefs.

Instead, Lady Justice intervened in the personage of U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika who told his attorneys and friendly DOJ prosecutors she wasn’t prepared to rubber stamp a stay-out -of-jail agreement so long as Hunter remained under criminal investigation on related charges.

Why might any reasonable person wonder if there is anything warranting suspicions that Hunter was favored to received special leniency because it reflected poorly --- perhaps even directly --- upon his president dad?

Like, for example, denying investigators permission to execute document search warrants at Hunter’s Virginia storage unit or guest house he had occupied at President Biden’s home; alerting his attorneys of plans to question information sources enabling them time to lawyer-up; blocking authority to interview other essential witnesses including Hunter’s family members and business associates; and slow-walking felony charges to run out the clock of the statute of limitations.

The IRS team was also denied access to Hunter’s laptop and the FD-1023 document in which a trusted FBI informant claimed that Joe and Hunter each were paid $5 million by the founder of Burisma, a corrupt Ukraine energy company where Hunter served with a million-dollar salary as a no experience — no attendance — board member.

And what about the rest of us who don’t have powerful political allies to bail us out from consequences of Hunter’s rather simple and readily avoidable taxpayer errors?

For starters, it’s probably not prudent to advertise participation on an online foreign-based amateur pornography platform.

According to sworn testimony by two IRS whistleblowers before the House Ways and Means and Oversight committees, that’s what first got Hunter on their radar.

This could also turn out to be somewhat embarrassing if you were to one day run for a local school board or children’s camp counsellor position.

IRS investigators who were subsequently dismissed after five years on Hunter’s case took issue with his claiming of tens of thousands of dollars paid to prostitutes and sex club memberships (along with his purported drug activities hotel room) as tax deductible business expenses.

IRS agents discovered, for example, that Hunter expensed a $10,000 deposit for an elite Los Angeles sex club membership by listing it as a golf membership.

The SNCTM club’s owner told the New York Post that Hunter was later kicked out for "grabbing women’s a***s"and acting "like a spoiled child."

As probe special agent Joseph Ziegler told the House Ways and Means Committee, "So some of the items that he deducted were personal no-show employees.

"He deducted payments that were made to who he called his West Coast assistant, but she was essentially a prostitute."

Ziegler’s lead supervisor on the case, 14-year IRS veteran Gary Shapley , told the committee on May 26 that he found several instances of Hunter improperly expensing California-Washington, D.C. flights for prostitutes supported by records of communications with their names.

For the rest of us, in addition to tax evasion, this might also trigger charges for violating the federal Mann Act which criminalizes interstate transportation of "any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose," with prison penalties up to 30 years.

All of this would appear to cast a particularly troublesome optic for the privileged son of our nation’s highest office who reportedly received more than $3 million in taxable 2017-2018 income for unknown services to foreign U.S. adversaries while persistently stiffing child support payments for his rejected four-year-old rural Arkansas daughter.

Mostly all she got from the sweetheart deal was a lousy painting.

Judge Noreika gave both sides 30 days to come back with better arguments why she should endorse what appears to be an unprecedentedly rigged outcome to protect Hunter and pops, the "Big Guy" earmarked for a 10% cut on a multi-million China deal who increasingly shows up in recorded documents and testimony.

Lots more of this ugly evidence will likely come out when Hunter’s main former business partner and close friend Devon Archer who, among many foreign intrigues introduced him to the Burisma board, testifies before the House Oversight Committee next week.

Archer, who is currently facing prison for his role in a $60 million bond fraud, is expected to confirm that Hunter dialed his then- vice president father Joe during discussions with foreign associates and prospective investors on at least two dozen occasions.

Meanwhile, as conditions for staying out of jail, Judge Noreika ordered Hunter to abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs, submit to drug testing, not possess a firearm, and actively seek employment (presumably not as an artist).

Here I’ll suggest still another bit of practical childhood advice from my mother.

Keep your pants on and fly zipped.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.