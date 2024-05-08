Whose Camp Were Top Generals In? Not Trump's

Did Top U.S Generals Conspire Against Our Former Commander In Chief?

Although Democrats and their loyal media minions repeatedly paint former President Donald Trump as a dangerously impetuous foreign policy leader, let’s be reminded that the international scene was much more stable on nearly every front during his administration.

That was after North Korea was actively menacing the U.S. in what President Obama warned then President-elect Trump’s incoming transition team as representing our top national security threat.

It was also before the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, Russian Ukraine invasion, rise of Iran-sponsored proxy warfare in the Mideast, and brutal Hamas atrocities against Israeli civilian populations exploding horrifically on Oct. 7, 2023.

Nevertheless, we are since learning from highly credible whistleblower reports that some of our top military officers with suspiciously political motives actively undermined then-President Trump’s authority as the nation’s commander in chief.

As recently reported in the Daily Mail, one such source, Col. Earl Matthews, claims that Pentagon Joint Chief of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and former Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy plotted to disobey then-President Trump’s orders to deploy Washington, D.C. National Guard (DCNG) troops to protect the nation’s capital from Jan. 6, 2021, rioters.

Testifying before the U.S. House subcommittee reviewing the Democratically dominated Jan. 6, Select Committee’s investigation, Col. Matthews stated under oath that the two generals secretly conspired to prevent that National Guard deployment.

Why?

Because they "unreasonably" assumed the then-president would try to use them to block certification of the 2020 presidential election results plus also wanted to avoid bad optics of uniformed soldiers at the Capital.

Although DCNG Commander Maj. Gen. William Walker had prepared his troops to deploy, a resulting three-hour and nineteen-minute delay contributed to disastrous consequences after rioters breached the Capitol building.

Matthews, who served as DCNG Staff Judge Advocate during the riot, was privy to listening in on a consequential phone call on the afternoon of that day between Gen. McCarthy, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, U.S. Capital Police Chief Steven Sund, and other senior leadership officials.

Sund had reportedly pleaded for DCNG help in quelling the riots.

Police Chief Sund reportedly testified at the congressional hearing, and as Col. Matthews reiterated in his Daily Mail interview, that Army Staff Director Walter Piatt and Chief of Staff for Operations Charles Flynn were part of the 25-minute call, despite Flynn claiming under oath that he wasn’t.

Matthews told the Daily Mail that while the National Guard typically assists civilian police authorities in such circumstances, both Piatt and Flynn had stated they believed what was transpiring at the Capitol was most appropriately handled by civilian law enforcement personnel, although knowing that capabilities and resources of the U.S. Capitol Police and Municipal Police Department were being overwhelmed.

It only recently became confirmed in March that virulently anti-Trump Jan. 6 Committee Chair Rep. Liz Chaney, R-Wyo., had concealed information that he had, in fact, offered to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to reinforce D.C. police to the Capitol on that day . . . an offer that was rejected by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

This wasn’t General Milley’s first or only apparently insubordinate action against his nationally elected commander in chief.

The top U.S. General had secretly called his Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army twice expressing concern that President Trump might spark a war with the country in the aftermath of an election loss.

The first call was made on Oct. 30, 2020, four days before the election; and the second was on Jan. 8, two days after the Capital riot.

The Washington Post reported that Milley was motivated to contact Beijing the second time in part due to a Jan. 8 call with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had asked the general what safeguards were in place to prevent an "unstable president" from launching a nuclear strike.

"He's crazy. You know he's crazy," Pelosi told Milley who reportedly agreed.

When grilled by House Armed Services committee member Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., regarding whether he had informed Li that he would give the Chinese heads-up advance notice of an impending U.S. offensive, Milley reportedly admitted that while no such plan was likely, he would do so if there were to be an attack.

Gen. Milley apparently had far more tolerance for craziness in his key role along with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in orchestrating President Biden’s Afghanistan abandonment disaster which left 13 U.S. service personnel dead, left hundreds of American citizens and allies behind, and turned over our enormously strategic Bagram Air Base along with about $5 billion in advanced weaponry to Taliban control.

This occurred after an urgent July 13, 2021 "confidential dissent channel" State Department memo signed by 23 American Embassy officials in Kabul warning that the country would rapidly collapse to Taliban control if the administration held to an arbitrarily revised Aug. 31 troop Biden withdrawal deadline intended for an intended but not-to-be Sept. 9 victory photo-op.

Whereas Milley and Austin had reportedly urged Biden to keep a force of about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan to retain regional stability, knowing where Biden stood on these matters, they nevertheless went along.

To be clear, we should expect all military officers and personnel to heed and execute foreign and domestic policy directives issued by superiors in a strict chain of command structure, one headed by our nation’s top elected executive, whether they agree or not.

And it’s ultimately up to the rest of us citizen voters to take charge in picking the best of two presumptive candidates for that highest office in but a few more months.

Choose carefully as if your future — our children’s future — depends on it . . . because it does.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.