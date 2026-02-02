WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pennsylvania | josh shapiro | john fetterman | feud rumors | donald trump | dave mccormick
CORRESPONDENT

Pa. Gov. Shapiro Denies Feud With Sen. Fetterman

John Gizzi By Monday, 02 February 2026 06:35 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

For months, rumors have spread in both Washington and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that the Keystone State's top two elected Democrats are feuding over issues such as the confirmation of several of President Donald Trump's Cabinet choices and Sen. John Fetterman breaking with fellow Democrats in the upper chamber over the government shutdown.

In his recent book, Fetterman wrote that he was caught on a hot microphone calling Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro a "moron" and that he and the governor no longer speak.

But Shapiro himself told Newsmax last week that this isn't so.

Speaking last Thursday at a coffee event in Washington hosted by The Christian Science Monitor, the governor and prospective 2028 presidential candidate said he appreciates Fetterman's service.

Pressed as to whether he likes his fellow Democrat, Shapiro replied: "Yeah, of course. And we all work together to do good things for the people of Pennsylvania."

Newsmax then asked Shapiro whether he will support Fetterman for reelection in 2028.

The governor replied: "John will decide if he's going to run for reelection. I appreciate his service, and I'll just say I treat everyone with respect, no matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love, who you pray to, who you voted for."

Asked by the Monitor's Washington bureau chief, Linda Feldmann, whether he was on speaking terms with Fetterman, Shapiro replied:

"Yes, we are. We were in a meeting together, I don't know, a few weeks ago, with Secretary [of Transportation Sean] Duffy working on an important issue in Pennsylvania.

"So we all work together, [Republican] Sen. [Dave] McCormick as well. We got to work together for the good people of Pennsylvania."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
For months, rumors in Washington and Harrisburg have swirled that Pennsylvania's top two elected Democrats are feuding over issues including Trump Cabinet confirmations and Sen. John Fetterman's breaks with Democrats on the shutdown.
pennsylvania, josh shapiro, john fetterman, feud rumors, donald trump, dave mccormick
298
2026-35-02
Monday, 02 February 2026 06:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved