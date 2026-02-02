Pa. Gov. Shapiro Denies Feud With Sen. Fetterman

For months, rumors have spread in both Washington and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that the Keystone State's top two elected Democrats are feuding over issues such as the confirmation of several of President Donald Trump's Cabinet choices and Sen. John Fetterman breaking with fellow Democrats in the upper chamber over the government shutdown.

In his recent book, Fetterman wrote that he was caught on a hot microphone calling Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro a "moron" and that he and the governor no longer speak.

But Shapiro himself told Newsmax last week that this isn't so.

Speaking last Thursday at a coffee event in Washington hosted by The Christian Science Monitor, the governor and prospective 2028 presidential candidate said he appreciates Fetterman's service.

Pressed as to whether he likes his fellow Democrat, Shapiro replied: "Yeah, of course. And we all work together to do good things for the people of Pennsylvania."

Newsmax then asked Shapiro whether he will support Fetterman for reelection in 2028.

The governor replied: "John will decide if he's going to run for reelection. I appreciate his service, and I'll just say I treat everyone with respect, no matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love, who you pray to, who you voted for."

Asked by the Monitor's Washington bureau chief, Linda Feldmann, whether he was on speaking terms with Fetterman, Shapiro replied:

"Yes, we are. We were in a meeting together, I don't know, a few weeks ago, with Secretary [of Transportation Sean] Duffy working on an important issue in Pennsylvania.

"So we all work together, [Republican] Sen. [Dave] McCormick as well. We got to work together for the good people of Pennsylvania."

