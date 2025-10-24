WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: darrell issa | donald trump | anwar sadat | richard nixon | israel | egypt | china
CORRESPONDENT

Rep. Issa Calls Trump the 'Anwar Sadat of Our Country'

John Gizzi By Friday, 24 October 2025 08:03 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

"The Anwar Sadat of our country" — that's how Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., hailed President Donald Trump.

Speaking at Monday's Grand Strategy Summit of the Richard Nixon Foundation in Washington, Issa likened the president to the late Egyptian leader because, like Sadat, "Trump is a person who will go anywhere fearlessly."

"The fact is great people are not afraid to go where others say Oh, no. We've got to preclear this. It's got to be all perfect," Issa told journalist Matthew Foldi.

"Trump is willing to go someplace to have a summit that doesn't end up with what you want. He's willing to do that because he believes that meetings are held at high levels are not something you hold out until everything's been worked out and there's nothing left to do," Issa said.

Sadat stunned the world in 1977 by visiting Jerusalem and meeting with Israeli leaders, addressing the Knesset as a breakthrough gesture of peace.

Sadat signed the Camp David Accords with Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin in 1978, marking the first mutual recognition between Israel and Egypt and formally ending their state of war. 

Sadat was assassinated in 1981 by gunmen linked to the Muslim Brotherhood at a military parade in Cairo.  

Issa also likened President Richard Nixon, a fellow Californian, to Sadat as a "risk-taker" in diplomacy.

He said: "Nixon knew, in many ways, that there was a great risk in going to China.  Ultimately, the reward was the division that occurred — the incredible schism that happened between China and the Soviet Union that ultimately led to the Soviet Union's collapse.

"The Soviet Union would not have collapsed under [President Ronald] Reagan alone if in fact there had not been a China policy that pulled them away. When Nixon went to China, he was beginning that process."

Like Nixon, Trump "will go places others won't go," Issa said. "He'll do things others won't do."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
"The Anwar Sadat of our country" is how Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., hailed President Donald Trump.
darrell issa, donald trump, anwar sadat, richard nixon, israel, egypt, china
338
2025-03-24
Friday, 24 October 2025 08:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved