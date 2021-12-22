Celebrate Christmas With 10 (More) Anti-Woke Movies

Right before Thanksgiving, we released our list of 10 anti-woke movies with which to celebrate the holiday. The list was very well received, so we thought many of you would appreciate some more suggestions over the prolonged Christmas holiday.

So enjoy these films that push back against the globalist-communist agenda ... even if the people who made them may not realize it.

Honorable Mention: "American Sniper" (2014)

Clint Eastwood's most successful film, "American Sniper" does what Team America did six years earlier, but it teaches the message about the three types of people a little more cleanly.

10. "Krampus" (2015)

This holiday-horror film follows a family who, because they have not lived the true spirit of Christmas, are terrorized by the Germanic spirit of vengeance most people probably know because of Dwight Shrute. Lesson? Honor Christmas or else. Side bonus: The main character's aunt and uncle are spoofed as gun nuts ... until the third act when the family needs guns to defend themselves.

9. "The Running Man" (1987)

While this is an old movie, it foretells the "distant" future of a dystopic 2017. California is a totalitarian state where oil and other resources are in short supply, kids are brainwashed by their TVs, Americans need papers to travel within their own country, and "no dissent is tolerated." The news media lies on behalf of the state to villainize innocent people while political prisoners are publicly destroyed for ratings.

This was science fiction; now it's a documentary.

8. "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013)

The world is so upside down that a movie about selling drugs on the black market to AIDS patients has become conservative. That's because the villains of the piece are corrupt Food and Drug Administration officials wielding the force of law against patients using unapproved medicine to fight disease. One suspects that the same people shoving vax propaganda at you on awards shows have forgotten all the awards DBC won.

7. "Apocalypto" (2006)

Pre-Columbian America was a paradise of pure, uncorrupted paragons of virtue — noble savages one might say — who spent all their days peacefully painting with all the colors of the wind.

Except not. At all.

Ahem. Merry Christmas, everyone.

6. "Logan Lucky" (2017)

Billed as "Ocean's 7-11," this heist movie follows a group of blue-collar workers and Army veterans who outwit both corporate fat cats and the FBI. Director Steven Soderbergh includes prolonged positive portrayals of both traditional masculinity and American patriotism in his story in working-class West Virginia — the state that gave Trump his biggest margin of victory and the rest of us heroes like Sen. Joe Manchin and Katniss Everdeen.

5. "Gangs of New York" (2002)

New York has always been a city where diverse peoples of all kinds hold hands and sing kumbaya in love and harmony – oh except for the literal tribal warfare of days gone by (and today).

Gangs of New York explicitly shows a corrupt New York political machine that exploits immigrants to steal elections. Back then, politicians at least hid they did that.

4. "Fast & Furious" franchise (2001 – forever)

Liberal news outlets make a big deal about the positive depiction of diversity in the F&F movies, but usually ignore the positive depiction of people of faith. Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto always wears a crucifix, talks about going to church, and insists people say grace before meals. The best prayer in the franchise is at the end of the sixth film, where Tyrese Gibson thanks the almighty for fast cars.

3. "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns" (2012)

This two-part animated adaptation stays true to libertarian Frank Miller's seminal 1986 graphic novel. This is a Gotham City where cowardly government officials have long since chased superheroes away, allowing crime to run rampant. Liberal doctors and journalists enable supervillains like the Joker to commit mass murder.

So Batman comes out of retirement to force the world back into making sense.

It would be too much to compare the movie's Mutant Gang to BLM, but the scene where Gotham's mayor capitulates to them feels eerily prophetic nowadays.

2. "Team America: World Police"(2004)

South Park's Matt Stone and Trey Parker created this puppet-action-comedy as an apologetic defense of the Bush Administration's foreign policy. The language and adult content is not appropriate for all members of the family, but its scatological message about the three types of people in the world is truer today than when it was made.

And the main antagonist of the movie is Alec Baldwin.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Breathing new life into the otherwise dead post-COVID theater industry, the latest Spider-Man movie has zero woke material in it. No historically questionable swipes at colonialism, no fatuous gender agenda, nothing!

Sony just made a movie that entertains people rather than preaches at them. Given that it's broken all the records, maybe Hollywood will learn a lesson here.

Merry Christmas!

Jared Whitley is a long-time politico who has worked in the U.S. Congress, White House and defense industry. He is an award-winning writer, having won best blogger in the state from the Utah Society of Professional Journalists (2018) and best columnist from Best of the West (2016). He earned his MBA from Hult International Business School in Dubai. Read Jared Whitley's reports — More Here.