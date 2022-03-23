COVID Isn't Over for Some

Even if you have had COVID, and some restrictions in your area have been lifted at least temporarily, life is definitely not normal, especially in medicine. We live under an increasingly authoritarian regime, which falsely claims to "follow the science," but is really based on fear.

Warning: Much of what follows is "anecdotal," scorned by the "evidence-based medicine" establishment. We can no longer believe our eyes and ears.

Of course, a single or a few observations must be replicated before we change medical practice or societal policy — unless they support a politically correct objective.

But what to do in the meantime? Wait for a study that will probably never be done because the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will not fund it?

Or, at least listen to our patients and their associates?

For COVID, the dogma is that repurposed old drugs are dangerous and don’t work, that vaccines are all "safe and effective," and that measures never shown capable of containing an already widespread respiratory virus must be followed under pain of professional death (delicensure).

The "anecdotal" reports that come to our office, from patients all over the country who are resourceful enough to locate us, are highly disturbing:

"I’m sick, but my doctor won’t see me because I might have COVID." Or maybe the doctor is no longer there. Or maybe the front desk says at the outset that the practice does not allow prescriptions for nonapproved drugs.

"My doctor won’t see me or treat me unless I get jabbed."

"My spouse (or child or friend) is in the hospital and I am not allowed to visit."

"My loved one is dying, but the hospital refuses to try anything not on their protocol even though it isn’t working or may (like remdesivir) be causing harm."

"I don’t want the vaccine, but I can’t work, or travel, or go to my child’s wedding unless I get it."

"I’m sick after getting the vaccine, but my doctor says it’s all in my head."

The changes in medicine — that preceded COVID but were worsened by it — are not over.

If government or an insurer is paying the bill, that entity is in charge.

If the hospital takes money from government, the system is in charge and must comply.

Who would have expected that a legislature would need to pass a law, as proposed in Arizona, to force hospitals to allow both parents to visit their dying child?

But what can be done for individual patients? The hundreds of thousands of reports in the Pfizer vaccine documents and the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) are all “anecdotes,” and we are told that “the plural of anecdotes is not evidence.”

Nevertheless, I will recount a few anecdotes I have heard from trusted people: my patients or other physicians. I am not and cannot be your doctor; I can only suggest that you ask your doctor, and if the practice discourages ordering "unnecessary" lab tests, search on line for labs that may permit you to order them yourself.

Whether it is COVID, long-haul COVID, or COVID vaccines, check the thyroid. I was astonished to learn that patients can suddenly develop hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism, which can be very severe and may cause profound mental symptoms. One thyroid specialist says she sees several cases of vaccine-induced thyroiditis a month.

In response to concern about vaccine-induced myocarditis, vaccine advocates say that you can get that from COVID too.

Isn’t that interesting?!

What if the spike protein on the virus, and which the vaccine causes your own body to make, is the culprit? Diagnosis and treatment would be the same.

Why not test for troponin levels and C-reactive protein (CRP) or other inflammatory markers?

Blood clots are one of the most important causes of death from COVID. Many vaccine-related complaints can come from clotting, perhaps microscopic clots affecting many organs. Why not check for D-dimers, a sign of an activated clotting system?

In just one week, a specialist physician says that patients reported four cases of shingles, two cases of new-onset multiple sclerosis (MS), one of Graves disease, three of thyroiditis, two of Guillain Barre, three deaths from heart attacks, and two strokes in association with the vaccine, in themselves, a friend, a coworker, or employee.

She is aware of four miscarriages in women who were forced to get the vaccine or be denied care, one stillbirth at 37 weeks in a patient who had been vaccinated two weeks earlier, and a 42 year-old woman now blind in her right eye because of an arterial blood clot.

I have spoken to one patient who is dealing with a reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus, herpes, and cytomegalovirus (CMV) post vaccine. It is speculated that the vaccine may weaken the immune system.

Remember, these are just anecdotes. But if any are vaccine-related, we’ll be seeing many more as the vaccine and booster frenzy continues.

The devaluation of patients and of all citizens’ rights is unfortunately not just anecdotal.

Jane M. Orient, M.D. is executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. Read Dr. Jane Orient's Reports — More Here.