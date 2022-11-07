How Jimmy Kimmel Became a Democrat Hack

A lot of folks have been wondering what’s up with Jimmy Kimmel. The late-night comic has become more and more vicious in his politics and extreme in his one-sided humor.

As a result, the ratings for his TV show have really taken a hit.

Here’s a theory about how Jimmy’s comedy got wrecked and how his once-popular program fell into a rating’s ditch.

James Christian Kimmel was raised a Catholic. In his youth, he was fervent enough in his faith to step forward and serve at Mass as an altar boy.

Now, both in his politics and joke delivery, he appears to back every left-wing narrative that the dominant media and reigning powers-that-be are pitching, including a load of Dem-devised policies antithetical to his own faith heritage.

As host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live, he has consistently been serving as sort of a polar opposite altar boy for the Democratic Party.

He recently admitted that using so much of his show to aim insults at former President Donald Trump had resulted in his audience being cut in half over the last several years.

He also revealed that ABC is less than pleased with the loss in ratings.

In an interview with the Naked Lunch podcast, he spoke about the shrinking number of viewers, telling hosts Phil Rosenthal and David Wild, “I [Kimmel] have lost half of my fan[base], maybe more than that.”

“Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show host, at least according to the research that they did,” he said.

He also shared that the network had discussed the idea of easing up on the constant barrage of Trump barbs. But according to Jimmy, he responded to the ABC heads by offering to leave the show rather than moderate his attacks.

“If you want somebody else to host the show, that’s fine, that’s OK with me. I’m just not going to do it like that,” he apparently said. He also claimed that the network reluctantly conceded.

The truth is he has been a Republican basher for as long as he has been a late-night host. Most recently, he was featured in a nasty partisan campaign ad, where he attacked the Republican who is running for the U.S. Senate in the state of Nevada, Adam Laxalt.

A glance at Jimmy’s past provides insight into the possible rationale for his unwavering allegiance to radical left-wing political and cultural ideology.

Prior to becoming the woke host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, he was the unwoke co-host of Comedy Central’s “The Man Show.”

When “The Man Show” first debuted in 1999, he accurately referred to the program as “a joyous celebration of chauvinism.”

The show began with a MeToo-violating theme song that included accompanying footage of a male using a leaf blower to remove a woman’s dress.

The program also had a regular segment in which The Man on the Street, namely Jimmy, recruited female volunteers to participate in a supposed game called “Guess What’s in My Pants.”

“I’ve stuffed something in my pants,” Kimmel said, explaining that “you’re allowed to feel around on the outside…You’ll have 10 seconds to then guess what is in my pants.”

Other skits on the show degraded women through use of vulgar props, partial nudity, and highly suggestive language.

In a sketch that degraded African-American individuals, prior to taking to the stage Jimmy applied a dark shade of makeup to his face for a supposed comedy effect.

By committing the above cultural violations over the years, he has broken a whole host of woke rulebook provisions, many of which were memorialized on video.

Maybe he has been trying to do penance as it relates to his newfound woke religion. Or maybe his kowtowing to the left has been the means in which he has avoided the cancellation of his prized television show and reputation.

In any event, although things seemed to have worked for him up until now, the past has a funny way of catching up with a person.

Or in Jimmy’s case, maybe a not-so-funny way.

